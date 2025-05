THE GOVERNMENT HAS unveiled a new online method of applying for State pensions. Applicants will be able to apply for both contributory and non-contributory (means-tested) State pensions under the new service.

The online application is an extension of the services already on MyWelfare.ie, the online hub for users to access all details related to their social welfare claims and entitlements.

It will be available for those approaching pension age, and will complement the existing services available on the website, which include the ability to request a contribution statement, fuel allowance and benefit payment for 65-year-olds.

It is hoped that it will more easily streamline the application process for those approaching pension age.

Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary announced the newly expanded application system this morning where he said his department is committed to having 90% of State social welfare services online by 2030 due to growing demand.

“People can now conveniently apply for several schemes and services at a time and place that suits them best,” he said.

“As the number of State pension recipients continues to increase year on year, my department is committed to simplifying the pensions application process for individuals during this important transition in their lives.

“By offering this service online, we are making it more accessible and user friendly.”

Contributory State pension

Contributory pension payments are paid weekly and are based on your social insurance contributions recorded throughout your working life. It is not means tested, meaning any additional income you earn will not be factored into the decision on how much your weekly pension reward is.

To receive it, you must be 66 or over and have at least 520 social insurance contributions to your name.

To claim the highest rate of pension, you must have at least 2,080 contributions.

The Department recommends that you apply for contributory State pension six months before you wish to start claiming your pension.

Non-contributory State pension

Non-contributory pension payments are means tested.

These are given to people who are not eligible based on social insurance contributions alone.

They are also available to those who qualify for a reduced contributory payment.

To qualify for this, you must be 66 and legally and frequently be living in the State. You must also satisfy a means test by the Department.