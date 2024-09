PLANS TO CREATE two new veterinary schools at two universities have been announced by the Government today.

The new schools will be located at Atlantic Technological University (ATU) in the west of the country, and South East Technological University (SETU).

Taoiseach Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education Patrick O’Donovan and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced the plans today, saying that funding from the Department of Further and Higher Education will be allocated to the projects.

The funding will support the development of “state-of-the-art facilities, faculty recruitment, and the creation of innovative educational programs tailored to meet the unique needs of Ireland’s veterinary landscape”, a government statement said.

The Taoiseach, a former minister for higher education, said the two schools would address the need for more vets in Ireland and also give students the opportunity to to study here rather than moving abroad.

He said the announcement “marks a significant milestone and comes after a period of extensive engagement” between government departments.

Harris also said the announcement, which was made at the Ploughing Championships in Co Laois today, was good news for farmers.

Minister O’Donovan said the “major investment” represents “a monumental step forward for Irish education and Irish agriculture”.

“With the formation of these new schools we are offering more students who wish to study veterinary medicine the opportunity to learn and thrive in their academic careers here at home, to pursue their studies within an Irish context, and contribute directly to our agricultural, agri-food, and public health sectors.”

Minister McConalogue said the establishment of the schools would also help to promote “a better regional spread of educational and professional opportunities”.

“Both new schools will be located in strategic areas in the country which will foster collaboration with regional agricultural industries, ensuring that the benefits of this initiative extend across the country.”

Higher Education Authority CEO Dr Alan Wall said:

“Ireland currently has one of the leading veterinary schools in the world, and the excellent education and research on offer at UCD’s School of Veterinary Medicine will be complimented by new programmes at ATU and SETU offering a diversity of approach to the delivery of Veterinary Medicine education.”