Funeral mass to be held tomorrow for three children who died last week in Newcastle

The mass will be held for Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley in Rathcoole tomorrow morning.

By Sean Murray Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 10:51 AM
newscastle-photo-of-children-and-father Conor, Darragh and Carla with their father Andrew McGinley Source: McGinley family/Garda Press Office

THE FUNERAL MASS for three children found dead last week is due to be held tomorrow morning in Rathcoole, it has been announced.

The three siblings, Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were discovered at around 7.45pm last Friday at Parson’s Court, Newcastle by responding gardaí.

The mass is due to take place at 11am at the Church of the Holy Family, and the chief celebrant will be Father Kevin Doherty with Father John Gilligan will concelebrate the mass.

dublin-children-deaths Flowers outside the house in Newcastle. Source: Aoife Moore/PA Images

The children’s mother Deirdre Morley (43) yesterday appeared in court charged with the murder of the three children. 

She has been remanded in custody until 5 February.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons

