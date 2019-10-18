This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 18 October, 2019
The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s the news you need to know as you start your day today.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 18 Oct 2019, 7:55 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DEAL: After yesterday’s Brexit drama, where Boris Johnson secured a deal with the EU, all eyes are now turning to London as the House of Commons prepares to vote tomorrow on the agreement. 

2. #DUBLIN BUS: The National Transport Authority has fined Dublin Bus more than €165,000 for failing to meet contractual punctuality targets during the first half of the year.

3. #LGBT: The government has said that it is planning a public consultation on hate crime legislation, as LGBT advocates report that the number of assaults are on the rise. 

4. #STRIKE: The Irish Medical Organisation has warned that it may ballot for industrial action over the consultant recruitment crisis. 

5. #CORK: Social Protection minister Regina Doherty has said she is “very angry” that a sign reading “Jobpath Macht Frei” was placed on the entrance to one of the Department’s offices. The department said it had been placed there by “unknown persons”. 

6. #TURKEY: Donald Trump has said that he allowed Turkish and Kurdish forces to clash because the two sides were like children who needed to fight each other. “It was unconventional,” he said. 

7. #FACTCHECK: No, the British government has not removed the right to Irish citizenship in the North, as claimed by Sinn Féin. 

8. #IMPEACHMENT: The White House has acknowledged it held up military aid to Ukraine as President Donald Trump pushed the country’s leader to investigate the Democratic National Committee in the 2016 US presidential campaign. US acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said that Trump did nothing wrong. 

9. #TARIFFS: New US tariffs hit the EU today, and will take effect on a number of Irish products including butter, cheese and liqueurs.

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie