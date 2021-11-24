Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Truck driver Stephen and his son Riley, age 3, in a convoy of trucks protesting in Dublin this morning Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Public health officials confirmed 3,893 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today, with 43 deaths notified in the last week.

in Ireland today, with 43 deaths notified in the last week. Two major power stations disconnected from the national grid earlier this week, resulting in the loss of 820 megawatts of power.

disconnected from the national grid earlier this week, resulting in the loss of 820 megawatts of power. Hauliers sparked major traffic disruptions around Dublin today as part of a protest to demand that the government lowers the cost of fuel .

. Legislation that would require companies with more than 50 employees to report their emissions annually is moving forward in the Seanad.

annually is moving forward in the Seanad. Irish citizens have been advised to leave Ethiopia immediately over the “deteriorating security situation” in the country.

in the country. More than 6,000 Covid-19 cases have been linked to hospital outbreaks since the start of the pandemic.

since the start of the pandemic. Gardaí in Meath arrested 33 people during an operation targeting drug trafficking and burglaries ahead of Christmas.

ahead of Christmas. SIPTU is calling for the return of reduced capacity on public transport to protect workers and passengers against Covid-19.

THE WORLD

Magdalena Andersson attends an Eurogroup finance ministers meeting at the EU headquarters in 2018. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#FRANCE At least 27 people have died while crossing from France to the UK in the English Channel.

#CHINA China’s birthrate has fallen to its lowest figure in decades.

#SWEDEN The newly-elected prime minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson – the country’s first woman to hold the role – resigned hours after her appointment when her budget didn’t pass and the Green Party left the coalition government.

PARTING SHOT

The Great British Bake Off finale last night saw Giuseppe Dell’Anno, an Italian engineer from Bristol, crowned the winner of the 12th season.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One today, he said winning has been “overwhelming” but that he is “enjoying every second of it”.