NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Strong Women Science attract a crowd for their liquid gravity experiment at the Cork Carnival of Science. Clare Keogh Clare Keogh

INTERNATIONAL

Maria Claudia Tarazona, the wife of Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay who was shot at a political rally, talks to the press outside the clinic where he is being treated, in Bogota, Colombia. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#LOS ANGELES: National Guard troops began arriving in Los Angeles early Sunday after being ordered there by US President Donald Trump, a rare deployment against the state governor’s wishes after sometimes violent protests against immigration enforcement raids.

#FREEDOM FLOTILLA COALITION: Israel’s defence minister has ordered the military to block an aid boat sailing to Gaza with twelve activists on board, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

Advertisement

#GAZA: At least four people were killed and several others were injured by Israeli fire around half-a-mile from an aid distribution point in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian health officials and witnesses have said.

#COLOMBIA: A prominent Colombian presidential candidate was in “grave” condition and “fighting for his life” in hospital Sunday, after an alleged teen gunman shot him twice in the head at a Bogota campaign rally.

PARTING SHOT

The airlifting of a zebra named Ed that had evaded capture for several days after it ran away from its owner. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A RUNAWAY PET zebra that was on the loose for more than a week in the US state of Tennessee, and became an internet sensation in the process, was captured on Sunday, authorities said.

Ed the zebra was captured safely after being found in a field in the Christiana community in central Tennessee, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said aviation crews captured him.

“Ed was airlifted and flown by helicopter back to a waiting animal trailer,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.