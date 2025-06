NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Isabelle Whittaker, USA, Henriette Jæger, Norway, and Rhasidat Adeleke, Ireland in the women's 400m during the Diamond League Bauhaus Athletics Gala at Stockholm Stadium, Sweden.

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinian supporters hold cardboard cutouts of U.S President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a march against Israel's war in Gaza, in Sao Paulo.

#IRAN-ISRAEL: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly suggested that Israel has killed Iran’s intelligence chief Mohammad Kazemi in an aerial attack, as the arch-foes ramp up their conflict.

#NO KINGS: Donald Trump hosted the largest US military parade in decades on his 79th birthday, as protesters rallied across the country to accuse him of acting like a dictator.

#MANHUNT: A manhunt remains underway in Minnesota after a gunman shot and killed a Democratic politician and her husband, and wounded two other people in what the US state’s governor called politically motivated attacks.

#GAZA MARCH: Pro-Palestinian activists on a march aiming to break Israel’s Gaza blockade have retreated to the Misrata region of western Libya after being blocked by the authorities in the country’s east, organisers said today.

#UKRAINE: Ukraine said it has received another transfer of 1,200 bodies from Russia as part of an exchange agreement struck in Istanbul talks earlier this month.

PARTING SHOT

Mark Douglas, Archie Curzon, Mel Deane, Jamie Bamber, Kenny Logan and Gabby Logan ahead of Doddie'5 Lions Challenge

A TEAM OF celebrities and rugby players are preparing for a 555-mile cycle challenge around the island of Ireland to raise funds for research into motor neurone disease (MND) in memory of the late Doddie Weir.

Weir died of MND aged 52 in November 2022, after years of campaigning to raise awareness of the condition and funds into research.

Scottish rugby legend Kenny Logan and his television presenter wife Gabby are among those preparing to take part in Doddie’5 Lions Challenge, cycling around 100 miles a day for six days, departing from Belfast today.