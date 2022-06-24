Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man was seriously injured in a shooting in an underground car park in Dublin.
- Asking prices rose substantially in the second quarter of this year, with the median asking price for a house in Dublin increasing to €403,000, according to a new report.
- Additional measures to tackle the cost of living are unlikely to materialise before Budget 2o23, the Taoiseach reaffirmed.
- The number of homeless people in Ireland increased for the fifth month in a row.
- Five men appeared in court in connection with a €2 million cannabis seizure and a Garda raid of an alleged organised crime “hub” in Dublin.
- The number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland is continuing to rise, with health authorities saying the increasing transmission of the virus is due to new Omicron subvariants.
WORLD
#ROE V WADE: The US ended the constitutional right to abortion in a landmark ruling this afternoon.
#WAR: Ukraine’s forces will have to retreat from Severodonetsk, a regional governor said, after weeks of fierce fighting against the Russians in the battleground eastern city.
#FIT FOR 55: Significant work still remains for the EU’s emissions targets as progress moves forward on its cornerstone climate package.
PARTING SHOT
The Taoiseach said today he has “no time” for a “toxic discussion” surrounding trans people, adding that “acceptance is key”.
Micheál Martin made the comments to LGBT+ group NXF ahead of pride parades tomorrow and specifically mentioned debates in the UK which he described as “particularly negative”.
Our columnist Aoife Martin wrote that trans rights are at the forefront of the so-called ‘culture wars’ – but it’s not going to stop at trans people.
