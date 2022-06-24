#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 24 Jun 2022, 9:02 PM
1 hour ago 942 Views 0 Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE 002 Four Courts 100 Ireland's Chief Justice Donal O’Donnell viewing the displays at the exhibition ‘The Four Courts - 1922, before and after' which was launched today. Source: Leon Farrell

  • A man was seriously injured in a shooting in an underground car park in Dublin. 
  • Asking prices rose substantially in the second quarter of this year, with the median asking price for a house in Dublin increasing to €403,000, according to a new report.
  • Additional measures to tackle the cost of living are unlikely to materialise before Budget 2o23, the Taoiseach reaffirmed.
  • The number of homeless people in Ireland increased for the fifth month in a row. 
  • Five men appeared in court in connection with a €2 million cannabis seizure and a Garda raid of an alleged organised crime “hub” in Dublin. 
  • The number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland is continuing to rise, with health authorities saying the increasing transmission of the virus is due to new Omicron subvariants.

WORLD 

supreme-court-abortion US abortion-rights protesters outside the Supreme Court in Washington today following the decision to overturn Roe v Wade. Source: Gemunu Amarasinghe

#ROE V WADE: The US ended the constitutional right to abortion in a landmark ruling this afternoon. 

#WAR: Ukraine’s forces will have to retreat from Severodonetsk, a regional governor said, after weeks of fierce fighting against the Russians in the battleground eastern city.

#FIT FOR 55: Significant work still remains for the EU’s emissions targets as progress moves forward on its cornerstone climate package.

PARTING SHOT  

The Taoiseach said today he has “no time” for a “toxic discussion” surrounding trans people, adding that “acceptance is key”.

Micheál Martin made the comments to LGBT+ group NXF ahead of pride parades tomorrow and specifically mentioned debates in the UK which he described as “particularly negative”. 

Our columnist Aoife Martin wrote that trans rights are at the forefront of the so-called ‘culture wars’ – but it’s not going to stop at trans people.

You can read her column here.

Orla Dwyer
