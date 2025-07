NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Julie Jennings from the United States of America, who has lived in Dublin for six years, holding a placard saying it's not safe here with protesters at City Hall, Dame St. Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Special Police forces stand on a roof to guard the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland today as US President Donald Trump begins his five-day private trip to the country. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#STARVATION: In Gaza, the latest child to starve to death weighed less than when she was born.

#TRUMP ON TOUR: US President Donald Trump played golf under tight security on the first full day of a visit to Scotland today, as hundreds of protesters took to the streets in major cities.

#RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia struck several regions of Ukraine overnight, officials said this morning, reporting one person killed in Dnipro, while Moscow said two people died after a Ukrainian drone attack in the Rostov region.

#UNITED KINGDOM: Keir Starmer has moved forward on plans to airdrop aid into Gaza, despite the UN warning that airdrops are a “smokescreen” that would fail to reverse deepening starvation.

PARTING SHOT

OVER THE COMING weeks The Journal will be chatting to new TDs about their experience of Dáil Éireann so far.

Today, it’s the Labour Party’s Conor Sheehan, who at 32-years-old is one of the youngest representatives in the Dáil.

He tells Political Correspondent Jane Matthews about the highs and lows, adjusting to hotel living and how he sometimes feels like he’s talking to a brick wall.