CROWDS MARCHED FROM City Hall on Dame Street to the Dáil this afternoon in protest against racism.

The protest stemmed from an attack on an Indian national in Tallaght last weekend. It has been condemned as a racist attack by local representatives.

The incident on Saturday evening saw the innocent man assaulted by a group of youths in the Parkhill Road area of Kilnamanagh in south-west Dublin, having been falsely accused of acting inappropriately.

The man, who is aged in his 40s, was stripped of his pants and underwear by the gang during the vicious attack.

He was brought to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to gardaí.

Garda sources said they’re satisfied the man was not behaving inappropriately and was wrongly targeted.

A silent vigil was held in support of the man outside the Department of Justice yesterday afternoon.

The protest today, which was supported by a number of groups, was organised by members of the migrant community in Ireland.

Ahead of the protest, organisers said that the migrant community in Ireland is “extremely angry” at the attack, and that it is one of many that has taken place.

“Racist attacks are massively under-reported and under-investigated. There is real fear among people about letting their children and teenagers out.

“This Indian man came here to work in a multinational company. A huge contribution is made by migrant workers to Ireland’s economy and society. But the growth of racism and the far right internationally is allowing hate, lies and division to spread and making these type of assaults more common.”

The organisers added that today’s protest was about the “entire migrant community in Ireland to come together”, as well as appealing to Irish people, trade unions, and community groups to come out and show their support.