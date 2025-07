OVER 100 MEMBERS of the Indian community in Ireland held a silent vigil outside the Department of Justice this afternoon after an Indian man was assaulted in Tallaght last weekend.

Last Saturday evening, a man in his 40s was assaulted by a group of youths in the Parkhill Road area of Kilnamanagh in south-west Dublin after being falsely accused of inappropriate behaviour.

The man was stripped of his pants and underwear by the gang during the vicious attack.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the assault to come forward.

People Before Profit’s Paul Murphy said the assault appeared to be the latest in a “series of recent racially motivated attacks by a gang” in the area.

“The racist groups and individuals who spread their hate bear a heavy responsibility for this and for racist attacks elsewhere” said Murphy.

“Their lies and hate create the atmosphere in which these attacks take place.”

This afternoon at 3pm, Friends of India, Ireland held a 40-minute silent vigil in front of the Department of Justice in solidarity with the victim of the recent violent attack in Tallaght.

The organisers said it was also a “collective call for justice, unity, and action against hate crimes”.

Labour TD Ciarán Ahern was at the silent vigil and said “proud to stand in solidarity with members of our Indian community”.

He added: “We will not stand for this. We will not allow our communities to become places of fear and hate.”

Speaking to RTÉ at the vigil, Shashank Chakerwart said last weekend’s assault “isn’t an isolated incident”.

“As a community, it is important for us to come together and simply protect the dignity of that human being who was stripped naked, who had to walk around the street. You don’t want that on Irish streets,” he said.

“It most certainly isn’t an isolated incident, because so many migrant communities have been impacted by these violent teenage gangs,” he added.

An anti-racism demonstration was also held in Tallaght this evening at 6.30pm in response to last weekend’s attack.

Speaking ahead of this demonstration, People Before Profit Councillor for Tallaght South Kay Keane remarked that the area is in “shock since we learned of the appalling attack”.

“We will not stand by and let this go unchallenged, so Tallaght is coming together to reject the attackers and their hate,” Keane added.

Fellow People Before Profit Councillor Darragh Adelaide added: “The racist groups who spread their hate bear responsibility for this and for other racist attacks.

“It’s the far right’s lies and hate that create the atmosphere in which these attacks take place.

“They bear a very heavy responsibility for what happened on Saturday and in other racially motivated attacks”.