FANS OF LEGENDARY singer Sinéad O’Connor have been paying tribute to her online on the second anniversary of her death.

Sinéad died unexpectedly at the age of 56 in London on 26 July 2023.

Her death shocked the world and led to an outpouring of love for one of Ireland’s most internationally recognised and respected musicians.

Leading tributes at the time, President Michael D Higgins said of Sinéad:

“To those of us who had the privilege of knowing her, one couldn’t but always be struck by the depth of her fearless commitment to the important issues which she brought to public attention, no matter how uncomfortable those truths may have been.”

Sinéad, who also used the names Magda Davitt and Shuhada Sadaqat after converting to Islam, had four children. One of her children, Shane, died the year before her death.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Oliver Callan show last week, Sineád’s father Seán reflected on her life and shared how he cried for two weeks after she passed away.

The 87-year-old said: “I still miss her.

“Of course it’s a comfort (the outpouring of grief by the public), but Sinéad had two personas.

“One was in the public arena and the other was with her family and I saw her funeral as being lovely for her fans.

Image from documentary Nothing Compares (2022) Alamy Alamy

“At a personal level, I’ve never had publicity in respect of Sinéad and it made it all the more hurtful for all of us when she died.

“I visit her grave every week… and we have a conversation and I bring her up to date.”

Meanwhile, singer Imelda May this week hailed Sinéad as “the bravest woman” she knew as she paid tribute to her friend.

Speaking on Ireland AM, an emotional May said:

“Sinead was absolutely brilliant, she spoke the truth and she was brave as anyone I ever knew, she was one of the bravest women.

“She took the grief that she got all the time and she was just full of love all the time and I really miss her, I’ll miss her forever.”