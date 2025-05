NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The family of 23-year-old law graduate Shane O'Farrell, who was killed in a hit-and-run, were offered a public apology in the Dáil today after a long-running campaign. The O'Farrell Family The O'Farrell Family

INTERNATIONAL

The UK's Home Secretary Yvette Cooper during a visit to the scene in Liverpool where a car ploughed into a crowd of people during Liverpool FC's Premier League victory parade yesterday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#LIVERPOOL: A 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, dangerous driving offences and driving while unfit through drugs following yesterday’s incident in which a car ploughed through crowds at a parade celebrating Liverpool FC’s Premier League win.

#PEACE TALKS: Russia has accused Ukraine of increasing air barrages with the aim of disrupting peace talks and said that its own massive assaults on Ukraine were a “response” to Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia.

#NEW ZEALAND: A teenager has died in New Zealand after taking part in a rugby-inspired craze that sees participants sprint into each other head-on with no protective gear, police said Tuesday.

#MEDITARRANEAN SEA: Seventeen members of Greece’s Hellenic Coast Guard have been charged over their response to the deadliest Mediterranean migrant shipwreck in decades.

PARTING SHOT

KILDARE-BASED DEBBIE Brophy has been crowned winner of Super Garden 2025.

She will have her garden exhibited at Bord Bia Bloom, Ireland’s garden festival this June bank holiday weekend.

Debbie impressed the judges with her “bee happy” wildlife garden. It was inspired by a honeybee colony that moved into her own garden last year.

“It’s an immense feeling; there will be a hundred thousand people coming to see our garden and it means the world,” Debbie said following her win.