NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People attend a prayer service at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Barefield, Republic of Ireland, for Vanessa Whyte and her children, James and Sara, who were killed in Co Fermanagh. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shake hands after reaching a trade deal at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#TRADE DEAL: US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen struck a 15% trade deal on tariffs this evening.

#GAZA: The United Nations said it would try to reach as many starving people as possible in Gaza after Israel announced it would establish secure land routes in for humanitarian convoys.

#FREEDOM FLOTILLA: Israeli forces have intercepted another humanitarian aid ship carrying pro-Palestinian activists in international waters, in what campaigners have called an “unlawful” and “violent” act against civilians attempting to deliver relief to Gaza.



#GREECE: Greece is currently battling major wildfires that have ravaged homes and sparked evacuations since yesterday, with the help of Czech firefighters and Italian aircraft expected to arrive later.

PARTING SHOT

IRISH CNN CORRESPONDENT Donie O’Sullivan is no stranger to an internet conspiracy theory.

Since being caught in the middle of the events of 6 January 2021 in Washington DC, the Co Kerry man has reported on online rabbit holes, seeking to understand how conservative Americans feel about their country.

He speaks to The Journal about his experience working in the US, and how his Irish identity lends itself to people assuming his own political ideology.