Thursday 7 February, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

The nurses’ strike, the latest Brexit twists and the cost of the National Children’s Hospital had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 9:01 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NURSES sign Nurses and midwives at the picket line outside St James's Hospital in Dublin. Source: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

  • Around 37,000 nurses and midwives engaged in their third day of strike action in a dispute over pay and staffing levels.
  • A nurse told a murder trial how Warren O’Connor had a knife “embedded” in his chest with the handle “snapped off”.
  • The government was accused of delivering the budget of the National Children’s Hospital ”under false pretences” and knowing there could be a significant overrun. 
  • A woman from Mayo died following a car crash near Melbourne in Australia.
  • A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives investigating the killing of Ian Ogle.
  • An online forum featuring images of Irish women shared without their consent was shut down.
  • The Department of Health informed the Rotunda Hospital it must offer abortions up to 12 weeks, not 11 weeks as it had been doing. 
  • A Dáil vote to end the referrals of jobseekers to the JobPath scheme passed by 81 votes to 42
  • Storm Erik is set to hit Ireland tomorrow with “damaging gusts” of up to 130 km/h.

WORLD

flowers2 A horticulturist makes some final adjustments during a preview for the Kew Orchid Festival in London. Source: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May was told the European Union will not reopen negotiations on the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

#ENGLAND: The body recovered from the wreckage of the plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala arrived in England for identification. 

#EUROPE: France recalled its envoy to Rome after an Italian minister met ‘yellow vest’ protesters. 

#BRITAIN: All horse racing in Britain was called off because of three confirmed cases of equine flu.

PARTING SHOT 

Which member of The Royle Family are you? Let the DailyEdge tell you.

download Source: BBC

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases. 

