Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Nurses and midwives at the picket line outside St James's Hospital in Dublin. Source: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

WORLD

A horticulturist makes some final adjustments during a preview for the Kew Orchid Festival in London. Source: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May was told the European Union will not reopen negotiations on the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

#ENGLAND: The body recovered from the wreckage of the plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala arrived in England for identification.

#EUROPE: France recalled its envoy to Rome after an Italian minister met ‘yellow vest’ protesters.

#BRITAIN: All horse racing in Britain was called off because of three confirmed cases of equine flu.

PARTING SHOT

