Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND
- Around 37,000 nurses and midwives engaged in their third day of strike action in a dispute over pay and staffing levels.
- A nurse told a murder trial how Warren O’Connor had a knife “embedded” in his chest with the handle “snapped off”.
- The government was accused of delivering the budget of the National Children’s Hospital ”under false pretences” and knowing there could be a significant overrun.
- A woman from Mayo died following a car crash near Melbourne in Australia.
- A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives investigating the killing of Ian Ogle.
- An online forum featuring images of Irish women shared without their consent was shut down.
- The Department of Health informed the Rotunda Hospital it must offer abortions up to 12 weeks, not 11 weeks as it had been doing.
- A Dáil vote to end the referrals of jobseekers to the JobPath scheme passed by 81 votes to 42.
- Storm Erik is set to hit Ireland tomorrow with “damaging gusts” of up to 130 km/h.
WORLD
#BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May was told the European Union will not reopen negotiations on the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
#ENGLAND: The body recovered from the wreckage of the plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala arrived in England for identification.
#EUROPE: France recalled its envoy to Rome after an Italian minister met ‘yellow vest’ protesters.
#BRITAIN: All horse racing in Britain was called off because of three confirmed cases of equine flu.
PARTING SHOT
