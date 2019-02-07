This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 7 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nurse tells murder trial man had knife 'embedded' in chest with handle 'snapped off'

Gary Watson is charged with murdering former soldier Warren O’Connor nine years ago.

By Alison O'Riordan Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 6:05 PM
1 hour ago 5,942 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4482615
File photo of gardaí at the scene of the stabbing in Donaghmede.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
File photo of gardaí at the scene of the stabbing in Donaghmede.
File photo of gardaí at the scene of the stabbing in Donaghmede.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A NURSE HAS told a murder trial how she discovered a man had a knife “embedded” in his chest with the handle “snapped off” after she ran to his assistance following a row.

Alison Boyd was giving evidence today in the Central Criminal Court trial of Gary Watson (35), who is charged with murdering former soldier Warren O’Connor (24) nine years ago.

Watson, with an address at Millbrook Avenue, Kilbarrack, Dublin 13, has pleaded not guilty to murdering O’Connor at Hole in the Wall Road, Donaghmede, Dublin 13, on 16 January 2010.

Watson also denies assaulting Philip Woodcock (34), causing him harm on the same occasion, and producing a knife to intimidate another person in the course of a dispute.

The trial has previously heard that a fight ensued between two groups of men after Woodcock removed the fuse and cut power to his neighbour’s apartment so an allegedly “noisy house party” would end and the occupants would leave.

Giving evidence today, Boyd told prosecution counsel James Dwyer SC she lived in Newgrove Estate, Donaghmede, which faced onto Hole in the Wall Road and was working as a nurse at the time.

Boyd testified that she was on the computer in her front bedroom when she heard a “loud bang” outside. As she looked out the window, Boyd said she saw two cars on Hole in the Wall Road. One of the cars looked like a Ford Focus and the other car was dark in colour, she said.

About five men got out of the Ford Focus car and they were in their early 20s, she explained. “One of these men went over to the dark car and kicked it and the others were milling around the Focus car,” she said.

Boyd said she moved away from the window to turn off the bedroom light and when she returned to the window she saw about 10 people gathered at the railings outside.

“I saw someone slumped against the railings and someone shouted ‘he’s been stabbed’,” she said, adding that there was a lot of shouting at the time and she rang an ambulance.

The witness said three men ran in the direction of Trinity Sports and Leisure Club on Hole in the Wall Road. One of these men was wearing a hoodie but she could not remember what colour it was, she said.

Grabbed towels and ran outside 

The witness said she grabbed two towels from her house before she ran outside to the man who was lying on his back. A friend was “crouched down” beside him and another man was on his other side, she indicated.

Boyd testified that one of the man’s friends could not get a pulse from him so she tried to get one before the paramedics arrived. She told Dwyer the man who was lying on the ground had a knife “embedded” in his chest with the handle “snapped off”.

She said the knife was about two to three inches in width and “protruded” about two inches from the left-hand side of his chest. “[The knife] looked like it was in his heart,” she said, adding that the man was unresponsive.

Rachel Foy told Dwyer she was also living in Newgrove Estate, Donaghmede, at the time. She was watching television in her front room when she heard a “big bang” outside. As she looked out the window, Foy said she saw two cars in the middle of the road, one was a silver Ford Focus and the other was a dark car.

Foy said she went upstairs to her brother’s bedroom and she saw “a gang of people” standing on the footpath and on the road. “I heard screaming and the name ‘Warren’ being shouted and then I heard ‘get it into him’,” she said, adding that she did not have difficulty hearing this.

The witness said she saw someone stab a man and he fell to the ground, but she did not see who had stabbed the man. “A couple of boys” then ran towards Trinity Sports and Leisure Club, she said, and her neighbour who was a nurse came out of her house to help the man who was lying on the ground.

Foy’s brother, Gary Foy, gave evidence in the trial yesterday. He testified that he heard a man wearing a white hoodie say ‘get that into you’ and saw him make a stabbing motion towards another man’s chest during the row.

The trial continues tomorrow before Mr Justice Michael White and a jury of seven men and five women.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alison O'Riordan
@Alioriordan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Storm Erik to hit with 'damaging gusts' of up to 130 km/h
    110,823  20
    2
    		Intimate photographs and personal details of young Irish women posted online without consent
    91,116  55
    3
    		'The law is the law': Rotunda maternity hospital told to offer abortions up to 12 weeks, not 11
    58,512  82
    Fora
    1
    		Executive assistants' salaries have shot up because too few aides have 'global' skills
    400  0
    2
    		UK shared office outfit Us&Co has come to Ireland to capitalise on Brexit refugees
    259  0
    3
    		Shannon had the worst punctuality record of Ireland's main airports last year
    153  0
    The42
    1
    		Henshaw set for centre return as O'Brien and Kearney come in for Ireland
    39,422  121
    2
    		Henshaw a late injury withdrawal as Schmidt names Ireland team for Scotland
    35,848  57
    3
    		'I have tried several times but he is a very busy man' - Croke Park chief's efforts to contact Gavin
    25,524  24
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's how Operation Transformation viewers reacted to Leo Varadkar learning his metabolic age
    6,006  2
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    2,880  0
    3
    		There have been many awful takes on the Liam Neeson situation, but Michelle Rodriguez's might just be the worst
    2,238  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Nurse tells murder trial man had knife 'embedded' in chest with handle 'snapped off'
    Nurse tells murder trial man had knife 'embedded' in chest with handle 'snapped off'
    Singer songwriter brings copyright infringement action to High Court over One Direction song
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    HSE
    Government accused of delivering budget 'under false pretences' and knowing of children's hospital overrun
    Government accused of delivering budget 'under false pretences' and knowing of children's hospital overrun
    Bogus abortion site still appearing on Google - but new law would enable takedown of 'harmful' content
    Ambulance staff announce three more days of strike action
    GARDAí
    Appeal to find man who has been missing since Tuesday
    Appeal to find man who has been missing since Tuesday
    Garda rescues couple and baby from overturned car just before it catches fire
    Appeal to find girl who has been missing since Friday
    COURT
    Woman who alleges being accused of stealing €1 shopping bag from Dunnes Stores settles defamation case
    Woman who alleges being accused of stealing €1 shopping bag from Dunnes Stores settles defamation case
    Witness 'almost certain' they saw 'Mr Moonlight' van on day it was found, court hears
    Retired surgeon accused of groping boys says it's 'unfair' to put alleged events to him at this stage in his life

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie