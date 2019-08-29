Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Inner City Helping Homeless staged a protest today in front of the Dublin City Council offices to highlight the number of people without a home in Ireland. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The High Court granted a temporary injunction restraining beef farmers from blockading Liffey Meats factories as the row over beef prices rumbles on.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone today announced plans to regulate up to 10,000 childminders under a new action plan. The initiative comes following an RTÉ investigation into the Hyde and Seek creche chain, which raised concerns about child protection.

Businesses should prepare for the “worst possible” Brexit outcome, business minister Heather Humphreys warned today as the risk of a no-deal departure appears to grow.

Hundreds of Apple contractors in Cork have lost their jobs after hearing Siri users’ private data while checking recordings.

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II is back on display in Stormont House after being removed in July, in a move welcomed by unionist politicians.

On Tuesday, Irish-based Britons will hold a protest at the British Embassy under the banner “Brits Not Out” to display their opposition to Brexit.

Gardaí have released without charge the 24-year-old man arrested yesterday in connection with the murder of Vincent Parsons.

INTERNATIONAL

Leader of the Scottish Conservatives Ruth Davidson announced her resignation. Source: Jane Barlow/PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that the House of Commons will “legislate rapidly” to oppose Boris Johnson’s bid to prorogue parliament, as legal and political opposition to the move gathers pace.

#SCOTLAND: The popular Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has resigned, urging MPs to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

#ROME: Italy’s political crisis has come to an end after Giuseppe Conte managed to form a new coalition that excludes the anti-immigrant, right-wing League, led by Matteo Salvini.

PARTING SHOT

US President Donald Trump has been granted the rather dubious honour of an eight-metre tall statue in Slovenia, the home country of the First Lady Melania.

Built 20 miles north-east of Ljubljana, the statue depicts Trump in a “Statue of Liberty” pose. The statue’s creator is clearly no fan of the controversial president. The statue, which the BBC reports depicts Trump in a blue suit and a red tie, is a comment on populism, its creator said.