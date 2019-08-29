This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 29 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 29 Aug 2019, 9:00 PM
28 minutes ago 1,288 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4788214

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

homeless 763_90578644 Inner City Helping Homeless staged a protest today in front of the Dublin City Council offices to highlight the number of people without a home in Ireland. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • The High Court granted a temporary injunction restraining beef farmers from blockading Liffey Meats factories as the row over beef prices rumbles on. 
  • Minister for Children Katherine Zappone today announced plans to regulate up to 10,000 childminders under a new action plan. The initiative comes following an RTÉ investigation into the Hyde and Seek creche chain, which raised concerns about child protection. 
  • Businesses should prepare for the “worst possible” Brexit outcome, business minister Heather Humphreys warned today as the risk of a no-deal departure appears to grow. 
  • Hundreds of Apple contractors in Cork have lost their jobs after hearing Siri users’ private data while checking recordings. 
  • A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II is back on display in Stormont House after being removed in July, in a move welcomed by unionist politicians. 
  • On Tuesday, Irish-based Britons will hold a protest at the British Embassy under the banner “Brits Not Out” to display their opposition to Brexit. 
  • Gardaí have released without charge the 24-year-old man arrested yesterday in connection with the murder of Vincent Parsons.  

INTERNATIONAL

brexit Leader of the Scottish Conservatives Ruth Davidson announced her resignation. Source: Jane Barlow/PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that the House of Commons will “legislate rapidly” to oppose Boris Johnson’s bid to prorogue parliament, as legal and political opposition to the move gathers pace. 

#SCOTLAND: The popular Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has resigned, urging MPs to avoid a no-deal Brexit. 

#ROME: Italy’s political crisis has come to an end after Giuseppe Conte managed to form a new coalition that excludes the anti-immigrant, right-wing League, led by Matteo Salvini. 

PARTING SHOT

US President Donald Trump has been granted the rather dubious honour of an eight-metre tall statue in Slovenia, the home country of the First Lady Melania. 

Built 20 miles north-east of Ljubljana, the statue depicts Trump in a “Statue of Liberty” pose. The statue’s creator is clearly no fan of the controversial president. The statue, which the BBC reports depicts Trump in a blue suit and a red tie, is a comment on populism, its creator said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie