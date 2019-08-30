This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 30 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Mike Pence’s visit to Ireland, beef protests and Brexit had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Friday 30 Aug 2019, 9:03 PM
43 minutes ago 2,106 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4790005

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

LR Billie Eilish_90578769 Billie Eilish performing at Electric Picnic today. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

banksy-auction An employee from auction house Christie's with a version of Banksy's 'Girl with Balloon' near one of the locations the artwork originally appeared on the Southbank in London. Source: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

#BRITAIN: Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended suspending parliament, as former prime minister John Major joined the legal action being taken against Johnson over the move. 

#BRAZIL: A 60-day ban on burning in Brazil came into effect following a global outcry over fires raging in the Amazon.

#US: Residents in Florida are preparing themselves for Hurricane Dorian, which is set to make land this weekend. 

PARTING SHOT

john-f-kennedy-murder-death-of-lee-harvey-oswald-dallas-1963 Local businessman Jack Ruby approaches and fires a gun at Lee Harvey Oswald, centre, in handcuffs (James R Leavelle is on the left in the paler suit). Source: Jack Beers/Dallas Morning News/MCT

James R Leavelle, the detective who was handcuffed to Lee Harvey Oswald when the killer of John F Kennedy was shot dead by Jack Ruby, has died at the age of 99.

Here, the Guardian looks back at the historic events of November 1963

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie