Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- US Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Ireland has been brought forward to Monday, it was confirmed.
- The High Court granted a permanent order against blockades by farmers protesting outside meat factories.
- A probationary garda was arrested for allegedly stealing cash from a wallet that was handed into his station.
- A no-deal Brexit will plunge Northern Ireland into turmoil, the High Court in Belfast heard.
- More than 9,000 students have appealed their Leaving Cert results – a 74% increase on the number in 2018.
- Ryanair announced that Eddie Wilson will succeed Michael O’Leary as the chief executive of the company.
- Businesswoman Deirdre Foley last year shared in a €16.49 million dividend payout arising from the sale of the former Clerys department store site.
- A rainfall warning for the west of the country will remain in place until tomorrow morning.
- Electric Picnic kicked off in Stradbally, Co Laois.
WORLD
#BRITAIN: Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended suspending parliament, as former prime minister John Major joined the legal action being taken against Johnson over the move.
#BRAZIL: A 60-day ban on burning in Brazil came into effect following a global outcry over fires raging in the Amazon.
#US: Residents in Florida are preparing themselves for Hurricane Dorian, which is set to make land this weekend.
PARTING SHOT
James R Leavelle, the detective who was handcuffed to Lee Harvey Oswald when the killer of John F Kennedy was shot dead by Jack Ruby, has died at the age of 99.
Here, the Guardian looks back at the historic events of November 1963.
COMMENTS