Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Billie Eilish performing at Electric Picnic today. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

An employee from auction house Christie's with a version of Banksy's 'Girl with Balloon' near one of the locations the artwork originally appeared on the Southbank in London. Source: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

#BRITAIN: Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended suspending parliament, as former prime minister John Major joined the legal action being taken against Johnson over the move.

#BRAZIL: A 60-day ban on burning in Brazil came into effect following a global outcry over fires raging in the Amazon.

#US: Residents in Florida are preparing themselves for Hurricane Dorian, which is set to make land this weekend.

PARTING SHOT

Local businessman Jack Ruby approaches and fires a gun at Lee Harvey Oswald, centre, in handcuffs (James R Leavelle is on the left in the paler suit). Source: Jack Beers/Dallas Morning News/MCT

James R Leavelle, the detective who was handcuffed to Lee Harvey Oswald when the killer of John F Kennedy was shot dead by Jack Ruby, has died at the age of 99.

Here, the Guardian looks back at the historic events of November 1963.