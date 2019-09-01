Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A large fire that damaged more than 60 cars in a Cork shopping centre was brought under control.
- Gardaí arrested three men and seized €1 million worth of heroin after searches in Dublin and Meath.
- An appeal was made for a missing 13-year-old girl in Dublin.
- A bishop in Louth warned the cycle of gangland violence in the county will lead to further tragedy.
- Dublin City Council has entered a new five-year clamping contract worth €36.67 million.
- Dart passengers have reported a number of incidents involving assaults, sexual harassment and racist abuse on board services since the middle of last year.
- A dramatic All-Ireland football final ended with Dublin and Kerry heading to a replay.
WORLD
#HONG KONG: Activists blocked routes to the airport after violent clashes with police overnight.
#BAHAMAS: Hurricane Dorian was upgraded to a Category 5 storm.
#TEXAS: The death toll in a mass shooting last night rose to seven, with more than 21 people injured.
#BREXIT: Michael Gove has refused to rule out ignoring a law to stop a no-deal Brexit if MPs succeed in passing it next week.
#YEMEN: More than 100 people are believed to have been killed in an airstrike.
PARTING SHOT
Tennis champion Naomi Osaka shared this poignant moment with her teenage opponent after a win at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
