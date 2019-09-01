Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Quest endurance race competitor Philip Smith after summiting Carrauntoohil, climbing on Cnoc na Toinne.

IRELAND

A large fire that damaged more than 60 cars in a Cork shopping centre was brought under control.

was brought under control. Gardaí arrested three men and seized €1 million worth of heroin after searches in Dublin and Meath .

. An appeal was made for a missing 13-year-old girl in Dublin.

13-year-old girl in Dublin. A bishop in Louth warned the cycle of gangland violence in the county will lead to further tragedy.

in the county will lead to further tragedy. Dublin City Council has entered a new five-year clamping contract worth €36.67 million.

worth €36.67 million. Dart passengers have reported a number of incidents involving assaults, sexual harassment and racist abuse on board services since the middle of last year.

have reported a number of incidents involving assaults, sexual harassment and racist abuse on board services since the middle of last year. A dramatic All-Ireland football final ended with Dublin and Kerry heading to a replay.

A protester shields himself as he faces police in Hong Kong late last night. Source: AP/PA Images

WORLD

#HONG KONG: Activists blocked routes to the airport after violent clashes with police overnight.

#BAHAMAS: Hurricane Dorian was upgraded to a Category 5 storm.

#TEXAS: The death toll in a mass shooting last night rose to seven, with more than 21 people injured.

#BREXIT: Michael Gove has refused to rule out ignoring a law to stop a no-deal Brexit if MPs succeed in passing it next week.

#YEMEN: More than 100 people are believed to have been killed in an airstrike.

PARTING SHOT

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka shared this poignant moment with her teenage opponent after a win at Arthur Ashe Stadium.