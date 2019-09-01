This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 1 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

A large fire in Cork, a heroin seizure by gardaí and Brexit drama had everyone talking today.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 1 Sep 2019, 8:02 PM
49 minutes ago 1,980 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4791810

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Quest 12 24 Adventure Series7 Quest endurance race competitor Philip Smith after summiting Carrauntoohil, climbing on Cnoc na Toinne.

IRELAND

  • A large fire that damaged more than 60 cars in a Cork shopping centre was brought under control.
  • Gardaí arrested three men and seized €1 million worth of heroin after searches in Dublin and Meath.
  • An appeal was made for a missing 13-year-old girl in Dublin.
  • A bishop in Louth warned the cycle of gangland violence in the county will lead to further tragedy.
  • Dublin City Council has entered a new five-year clamping contract worth €36.67 million.
  • Dart passengers have reported a number of incidents involving assaults, sexual harassment and racist abuse on board services since the middle of last year. 
  • A dramatic All-Ireland football final ended with Dublin and Kerry heading to a replay

hong-kong-protests A protester shields himself as he faces police in Hong Kong late last night. Source: AP/PA Images

WORLD

#HONG KONG: Activists blocked routes to the airport after violent clashes with police overnight. 

#BAHAMAS: Hurricane Dorian was upgraded to a Category 5 storm.

#TEXAS: The death toll in a mass shooting last night rose to seven, with more than 21 people injured. 

#BREXIT: Michael Gove has refused to rule out ignoring a law to stop a no-deal Brexit if MPs succeed in passing it next week. 

#YEMEN: More than 100 people are believed to have been killed in an airstrike. 

PARTING SHOT 

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka shared this poignant moment with her teenage opponent after a win at Arthur Ashe Stadium. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie