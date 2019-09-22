Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ireland players jump for a lineout during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match Source: Adam Davy

INTERNATIONAL

A forest fire in Kampar, Riau province, Indonesia. Source: PA Images

#BRAZIL: There was an outcry after an eight-year-old was allegedly killed by police. [BBC News]



#CLIMATE CHANGE: A stark new report said the past five years are on track to be the hottest on record.

#GERMANY: A former SS soldier who faced charges for incitement and disparaging the memory of Nazi victims has died aged 96.

#IRAN: The country’s president warned foreign forces to stay out of the Gulf.

PARTING SHOT

Two humpback whales were spotted off the coast of Cork in September 1999.

Now, in September 2019, the pair were spotted again, still swimming together. [TheJournal.ie]

Source: Frances Bermingham