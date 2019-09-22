Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- New searches were carried out by gardaí investigating the brutal assault on Kevin Lunney.
- The European Commission president reiterated that there would be a border between Ireland and Northern Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
- It was revealed that civil servants were told to look at replacing the Medical Card with the Public Services Card.
- A man died after a car entered a canal in Co Cavan.
- Four men appeared in court over burglaries in Mayo.
- There was outrage over the filling-in of a wetlands area in Dublin.
- The reopening of an ESB plant closed on environmental grounds was announced. [RTÉ]
- Ireland beat Scotland in their first Rugby World Cup match.
- Met Éireann issued a rainfall warning for nine counties.
- The growth in house prices slowed to just 0.1%, a new report showed.
- Sinn Féin received a jump in support in a new opinion poll.
INTERNATIONAL
#BRAZIL: There was an outcry after an eight-year-old was allegedly killed by police. [BBC News]
#CLIMATE CHANGE: A stark new report said the past five years are on track to be the hottest on record.
#GERMANY: A former SS soldier who faced charges for incitement and disparaging the memory of Nazi victims has died aged 96.
#IRAN: The country’s president warned foreign forces to stay out of the Gulf.
PARTING SHOT
Two humpback whales were spotted off the coast of Cork in September 1999.
Now, in September 2019, the pair were spotted again, still swimming together. [TheJournal.ie]
