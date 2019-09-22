This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 22 September, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the news today.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 7:58 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

ireland-v-scotland-pool-a-2019-rugby-world-cup-international-stadium-yokohama Ireland players jump for a lineout during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match Source: Adam Davy

INTERNATIONAL

indonesia-riau-forest-fire A forest fire in Kampar, Riau province, Indonesia. Source: PA Images

#BRAZIL: There was an outcry after an eight-year-old was allegedly killed by police. [BBC News]

#CLIMATE CHANGE: A stark new report said the past five years are on track to be the hottest on record.

#GERMANY: A former SS soldier who faced charges for incitement and disparaging the memory of Nazi victims has died aged 96.

#IRAN: The country’s president warned foreign forces to stay out of the Gulf.

PARTING SHOT

Two humpback whales were spotted off the coast of Cork in September 1999.

Now, in September 2019, the pair were spotted again, still swimming together. [TheJournal.ie]

5M4A4441 (1) Source: Frances Bermingham

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

