Sunday 6 September 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Catch up on all that made the headlines.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 6 Sep 2020, 7:57 PM
43 minutes ago
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

NO FEE890 The Great Pink Run 2020 Launch copy Aideen O’Colmain, Director Business Development FitBit Health Solutions; Shane Byrne; breast cancer survivor Ann Eble; and breast cancer survivor Laura Austin at the launch of this year's Great Pink Run. Source: Sasko Lazarov

IRELAND

  • Health officials have reported 138 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There have been no further deaths of patients diagnosed with the disease. 
  • Guidelines have been drafted for the reopening of pubs.
  • Gardaí are seeking the public’s help to trace the whereabouts of a missing three-year-old boy who is believed to be in the company of his mother.
  • The INMO has said it is concerned to see Covid-19 hospital outbreaks.
  • The Taoiseach said there will be no change to the travel ‘green list‘ until a new roadmap is published. 
  • Dublin Airport plans to introduce paid drop-off and pick-up zones after the pandemic. 
  • Nearly 500 fireworks were seized by gardaí in Cork.

  WORLD

belarus-protests LGBT activists with an old Belarusian national flag in front of a police barricade during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus. Source: PA

#BIRMINGHAM: One man died and seven people were injured in stabbings overnight. 

#WISCONSIN: Jacob Blake has said he is in constant pain from his shooting by a police officer last month.

#RUSSIA: German has threatened sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny. 

#FRANCE: A further seven regions have been placed on high alert for Covid-19.

#AUSTRALIA: Melbourne will remain in lockdown until the end of October. 

 PARTING SHOT

An Austrian man has broken his own world record by standing in a box filled with ice for over two-and-a-half hours. 

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

