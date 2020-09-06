Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials have reported 138 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There have been no further deaths of patients diagnosed with the disease.
- Guidelines have been drafted for the reopening of pubs.
- Gardaí are seeking the public’s help to trace the whereabouts of a missing three-year-old boy who is believed to be in the company of his mother.
- The INMO has said it is concerned to see Covid-19 hospital outbreaks.
- The Taoiseach said there will be no change to the travel ‘green list‘ until a new roadmap is published.
- Dublin Airport plans to introduce paid drop-off and pick-up zones after the pandemic.
- Nearly 500 fireworks were seized by gardaí in Cork.
WORLD
#BIRMINGHAM: One man died and seven people were injured in stabbings overnight.
#WISCONSIN: Jacob Blake has said he is in constant pain from his shooting by a police officer last month.
#RUSSIA: German has threatened sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.
#FRANCE: A further seven regions have been placed on high alert for Covid-19.
#AUSTRALIA: Melbourne will remain in lockdown until the end of October.
PARTING SHOT
An Austrian man has broken his own world record by standing in a box filled with ice for over two-and-a-half hours.
