Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Aideen O’Colmain, Director Business Development FitBit Health Solutions; Shane Byrne; breast cancer survivor Ann Eble; and breast cancer survivor Laura Austin at the launch of this year's Great Pink Run. Source: Sasko Lazarov

IRELAND

WORLD

LGBT activists with an old Belarusian national flag in front of a police barricade during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus. Source: PA

#BIRMINGHAM: One man died and seven people were injured in stabbings overnight.

#WISCONSIN: Jacob Blake has said he is in constant pain from his shooting by a police officer last month.

#RUSSIA: German has threatened sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

#FRANCE: A further seven regions have been placed on high alert for Covid-19.

#AUSTRALIA: Melbourne will remain in lockdown until the end of October.

PARTING SHOT

An Austrian man has broken his own world record by standing in a box filled with ice for over two-and-a-half hours.