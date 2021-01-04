Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

The daily number of confirmed Covid-19 cases could increase in the coming days to 7,000, HSE CEO Paul Reid said, noting that transmission levels are now “rampant”.

Six deaths and 6,110 new cases of the virus were confirmed today.

#ENGLAND: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a new national lockdown for England which means people will only be able to leave their homes for limited reasons, with measures expected to stay in place until mid-February.

#SCOTLAND: Scotland is to impose a nationwide coronavirus lockdown for the rest of January because of a surge in cases, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced.

#EU: The EU medicines watchdog will not reach a decision on Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine until at least Wednesday, it was confirmed today.

