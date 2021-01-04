Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The daily number of confirmed Covid-19 cases could increase in the coming days to 7,000, HSE CEO Paul Reid said, noting that transmission levels are now “rampant”.
- Six deaths and 6,110 new cases of the virus were confirmed today.
- The government will meet on Wednesday to discuss the planned reopening of schools next week.
- 35,000 people in Ireland are expected to receive the first Covid-19 vaccine dose this week, the health minister said.
- A Malaysian coroner ruled that the death of Nora Quoirin was most likely due to misadventure.
- Partners will no longer be allowed to attend the 20-22 week pregnancy scan, the Rotunda Hospital announced.
WORLD
#ENGLAND: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a new national lockdown for England which means people will only be able to leave their homes for limited reasons, with measures expected to stay in place until mid-February.
#SCOTLAND: Scotland is to impose a nationwide coronavirus lockdown for the rest of January because of a surge in cases, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced.
#EU: The EU medicines watchdog will not reach a decision on Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine until at least Wednesday, it was confirmed today.
PARTING SHOT
We all probably feel a bit like Ace right now, but let’s power through.
This is Ace. He attempted stairs today. Did very well but still feels like there’s room for improvement. 13/10 (IG: ace__adventures) pic.twitter.com/EJiqociv7d— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 4, 2021
