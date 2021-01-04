#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Órla Ryan Monday 4 Jan 2021, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

8502 Reindeer Sara Marinio (nine) pictured with deer in the Phoenix Park in Dublin today. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

  • The daily number of confirmed Covid-19 cases could increase in the coming days to 7,000, HSE CEO Paul Reid said, noting that transmission levels are now “rampant”.
  • Six deaths and 6,110 new cases of the virus were confirmed today.

WORLD

coronavirus-mon-jan-4-2021 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has his temperature checked during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London today. Source: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

#ENGLAND: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a new national lockdown for England which means people will only be able to leave their homes for limited reasons, with measures expected to stay in place until mid-February.

#SCOTLAND: Scotland is to impose a nationwide coronavirus lockdown for the rest of January because of a surge in cases, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced

#EU: The EU medicines watchdog will not reach a decision on Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine until at least Wednesday, it was confirmed today.

PARTING SHOT

We all probably feel a bit like Ace right now, but let’s power through.

Órla Ryan
