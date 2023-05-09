Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#TRUMP A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.
#MEDITERRANEAN DEATHS The first three months of 2023 saw 441 people die while attempting to reach Europe by boat, the highest number of migrant deaths in the central Mediterranean since 2017.
#WAR IN UKRAINE Russian president Vladimir Putin has vowed his country would be victorious in Ukraine during a military parade on Red Square and has blamed Western countries for the conflict, comparing the fighting to World War II
#TEXAS SHOOTING Posts on a Russian social network suggest a man who opened fire at a suburban shopping centre in Dallas, Texas, killing eight people and wounding seven others, had planned the attack for weeks.
