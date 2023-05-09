Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Alamy Stock Photo Wild Youth perform in the semi-final dress rehearsals. Alamy Stock Photo

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that RTÉ and the GAA must decide which matches are important enough to be televised and which should be streamed behind a paywall .

. A woman was orphaned after both her parents perished in the Stardust fire when she was just a baby has told the inquest how she “grew up in the shadow of this disaster” .

. Minister of State Niall Collins said that he knew his wife had expressed an interest in buying council land that councillors recommended selling in a meeting he attended.

in a meeting he attended. Ireland’s entry to the Eurovision Song Contest, Wild Youth didn’t make it through to the final after tonight’s performance.

The government has approved a new once-off allowance for politicians to reimburse their security costs, with TDs and Senators able to claim up to €5,000 .

. Two men have been jailed for nine years for causing “life-changing injuries” to a 93-year-old woman during a robbery, where she was knocked to the ground and dragged along the road as she tried to hang on to her handbag after collecting her pension.

as she tried to hang on to her handbag after collecting her pension. Ryanair said that it has ordered 300 new Boeing 737 Max aircrafts in a deal worth more than $40 billion (€36.5 billion) at list prices.

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Children stand near a damaged building following Israeli airstrikes on an apartment of an Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza City Alamy

#TRUMP A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.

#MEDITERRANEAN DEATHS The first three months of 2023 saw 441 people die while attempting to reach Europe by boat, the highest number of migrant deaths in the central Mediterranean since 2017.

#WAR IN UKRAINE Russian president Vladimir Putin has vowed his country would be victorious in Ukraine during a military parade on Red Square and has blamed Western countries for the conflict, comparing the fighting to World War II

#TEXAS SHOOTING Posts on a Russian social network suggest a man who opened fire at a suburban shopping centre in Dallas, Texas, killing eight people and wounding seven others, had planned the attack for weeks.

PARTING SHOT

Evan Logan / INPHO Sligo U20 players celebrate after their semi-final win against Kerry. Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO