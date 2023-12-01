Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Conor McCabe Photography. The General Post Office on O'Connell Street illuminated as part of Dublin Winter Lights 2023 Conor McCabe Photography.

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Palestinians walk past a destroyed building of Israeli bombing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA Fighting resumed in Gaza immediately after the expiry of a week-long truce between Israel and Hamas, with the first fatalities reported minutes later.

#BOMBED Ukrainian media reported that the country’s spy agency bombed two trains on a railway in Siberia that serves as a key route for trade between Russia and China.

#GEORGE SANTOS US lawmakers voted to expel George Santos, the scandal-plagued politician who lied his way into Congress and has been indicted on charges of bankrolling his lavish lifestyle with stolen donor cash.

#NEW ZEALAND Mobile phones will be banned in schools across New Zealand, conservative Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said, as his fledgling government looks to turn around the country’s plummeting literacy rates.

PARTING SHOT

From left to right, actor Woody Harrelson, Shane MacGowan, and musician Paul Simon

Legendary musician Paul Simon paid tribute today to his friend Shane MacGowan after his death yesterday at the age of 65.

Paul Simon spoke to RTÉ’s Liveline over the phone from Manhattan about his relationship with MacGowan, revealing how they met in Dublin after a concert Simon performed at.

Simon had invited him to the concert and afterwards asked if MacGowan would like to meet him.

“I already liked what I heard of him,” said Simon. “It was a very striking day in my life when I met him.”