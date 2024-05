NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Little Amal, a 12 foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee child. Visitors have been meeting Little Amal, who has become a global symbol of human rights, at events in Dublin today and yesterday. Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

#GAZA: The International Court of Justice ordered Israel to halt its offensive on the Gaza city of Rafah, a landmark ruling likely to increase mounting international pressure on Israel.

#MALLORCA: Spanish police have released details of the four people killed when a bar and restaurant collapsed on the island of Mallorca last night.

#LUCY LETBY: Child serial killer Lucy Letby lost her Court of Appeal bid to challenge her convictions.

#SAINTHOOD A London-born Italian teenager who died from leukaemia in 2006 at the age of 15 is set to become the Catholic Church’s first millennial saint.

#RIP: Morgan Spurlock, the director of the 2004 documentary Super Size Me, has died at the age of 53.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Green Party launched its manifesto for the European elections today and one of the most eye-catching policies is that if elected, Green MEPs will seek a full ban on private jets in Europe.

While it doesn’t expand on this in the manifesto, proponents of a ban usually point to how private jets are between five and 14 times more polluting per passenger than commerical flights.

So in today’s poll, we asked: Should private jets be completely banned?

Take part in the poll here, or view how others have been voting.