Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

#UK The owners of a trampoline park where 11 people broke their backs and hundreds more left injured were fined and ordered to do community service.

#GAZA Israel has “systematically” blocking access to people in Gaza, complicating the task of delivering aid in what has become a lawless war zone, the United Nations said.

#ESPIONAGE A Bulgarian man was charged with allegedly spying on the United Kingdom for Russia, the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service has said. He is the sixth person to be charged in the espionage case.

LAST WEEK I was mindlessly scrolling through the phone and got a text from ‘Keyholder’ to say they wanted supporting documents.

I honestly thought it was a scam text, the only time I’d gotten a text from ‘Keyholder’ before was when I’d been applying through the Land Development Agency (LDA)’s Cost Rental Scheme. And I’d already failed at round one for two different locations, so it was hardly them?

I checked my emails, I’ve never wanted an email account to load so fast in my life. But yes, it was true. The LDA had gone through their list of applicants from the lottery in numerical order, and here I was – I’d been given a reprieve. One of the chosen ones, I was asked to take part in Round Two.

Jess Ní Mhaoláin tried everything she could to be accepted by the government’s cost rental scheme — she has had no luck. You can read the rest of her article here.