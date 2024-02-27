Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- New data showed the number of horses dying within a month of a race in the multimillion-euro racing industry reached more than 240 last year.
- Media Minister Catherine Martin began a three-hour session of questions from TDs and Senators this evening over the resignation of the former chair of the RTÉ board Siún Ní Raghallaigh last week.
- An Irish anti-corruption activist was arrested yesterday and remained in detention today in Baghdad, Iraq.
- Irish troops on peacekeeping duty in Syria have seen a major increase in violence near their base since the beginning of the Hamas and Israeli conflict, a senior Defence Forces officer said.
- A former teacher at a Dublin secondary school claimed she was penalised after she and her colleagues raised concerns about student discipline, including an alleged assault on her and the secret filming of a female teacher’s “backside”.
- RTÉ staff said they will hold a lunchtime rally tomorrow afternoon at the plaza in RTÉ Donnybrook.
- Education Minister Norma Foley published a report today detailing plans for a significant expansion of school bus services beginning in September 2025.
- Imprisoned teacher Enoch Burke is still receiving his teacher’s salary while in prison and has not paid any of the fines or costs imposed on him by the courts, a sitting of the High Court heard today.
- The EU Parliament voted to approve the final version of the Nature Restoration Law to protect and restore biodiversity, a major milestone after two years of heated debate.
- About 41% of parents said they had to skip meals or reduce portion sizes last year so that their children would have enough to eat.
INTERNATIONAL
#UK The owners of a trampoline park where 11 people broke their backs and hundreds more left injured were fined and ordered to do community service.
#GAZA Israel has “systematically” blocking access to people in Gaza, complicating the task of delivering aid in what has become a lawless war zone, the United Nations said.
#ESPIONAGE A Bulgarian man was charged with allegedly spying on the United Kingdom for Russia, the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service has said. He is the sixth person to be charged in the espionage case.
PARTING SHOT
VOICES
LAST WEEK I was mindlessly scrolling through the phone and got a text from ‘Keyholder’ to say they wanted supporting documents.
I honestly thought it was a scam text, the only time I’d gotten a text from ‘Keyholder’ before was when I’d been applying through the Land Development Agency (LDA)’s Cost Rental Scheme. And I’d already failed at round one for two different locations, so it was hardly them?
I checked my emails, I’ve never wanted an email account to load so fast in my life. But yes, it was true. The LDA had gone through their list of applicants from the lottery in numerical order, and here I was – I’d been given a reprieve. One of the chosen ones, I was asked to take part in Round Two.
Jess Ní Mhaoláin tried everything she could to be accepted by the government’s cost rental scheme — she has had no luck. You can read the rest of her article here.
