LIVE: Catherine Martin to face questions from TDs about ex-RTÉ chair's resignation

MEDIA MINISTER CATHERINE Martin will face a three-hour session of questions from TDs and Senators over the resignation of the former chair of the RTÉ board Siún Ní Raghallaigh this evening.

Martin will appear before an emergency session of the Oireachtas Committee on Media at 7pm, after being invited to attend the previously unscheduled session last week.

The latest in the ongoing RTÉ controversies focuses on the broadcaster’s handing of exit packages for executives who have left the organisation.

Opposition TDs have called into question the minister’s handling of the situation, with some calling for her to resign. But a number of Government ministers have backed her, suggesting that her position is safe.

We will be bringing you all the latest from the Oireachtas Media Committee hearing this evening.

Catherine Martin will tell the committee that Siún Ní Raghallaigh’s failure to provide “accurate and timely” information “gave me considerable cause for concern”. “Regrettably, this was not the first time that the then Chair had failed to give me a clear account of her and the Board’s work at RTÉ,” she will tell the committee. “My relation, as Media Minister, is through the Chair. This relationship is fundamental to the development of a positive and productive future for the organisation.” The Minister said she is “willing to elaborate further on the events of last Thursday” at the committee. She appeared on the Prime Time programme and sought a meeting with Ní Raghallaigh on Thursday. She will also tell the committee that she had agreed to do the Prime Time interview two days beforehand. “It was a good opportunity to give my views on the updated legal advice on exit payments, and to discuss the future funding of public service media. “Clearly, I would much prefer if I could have had that meeting with Siún Ní Raghallaigh on Friday and I do regret that she chose to resign rather than have that discussion.” RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie Here’s what we know so far: The latest RTÉ controversy began on Prime Time last Thursday, when Catherine Martin refused to express confidence in Siún Ní Raghallaigh during an interview on Prime Time.

During the interview, Martin said she had been given incorrect information on two occasions that week when she asked the then-chair if the exit payment for RTÉ’s former chief financial officer Richard Collins had been approved by the board.

Less than four hours later, Siún Ní Raghallaigh resigned from her position, saying it was “abundantly clear” her position was “no longer tenable”.

The following day, RTÉ released a statement saying Ní Raghallaigh had told the (now former) Secretary General of the Department of Media Katherine Licken that RTÉ’s remuneration committee had approved the exit package for Collins in a phone call on 10 October.

Martin later disputed this version of events, saying on Friday that she was told by Licken that week that she was merely informed in the phone call that the exit process for Collins was complete – not that the package was approved.

However, reports in the Business Post at the weekend directly contradict the Minister’s version of events. Our Political Reporter Jane Matthews has written a roundup of the events leading up to the latest RTÉ drama, what questions the Minister faces and whether a motion of no confidence in her will be tabled. You can read it here in four minutes flat. Good evening and welcome to The Journal’s liveblog of this evening’s Oireachtas Media Committee. Media Minister Catherine Martin will face three hours of questioning from politicians about the crisis surrounding the resignation of former chair of the RTÉ Board Siún Ní Raghallaigh, and the details of who knew what when in relation to the broadcaster’s handling of exit packages for former executives. The committee will begin at 7pm. You’ll be able to watch it on our liveblog, or on the Oireachtas website. We’ll be bringing you all the latest from the committee as it happens. But first, let’s recap on how we got here.

