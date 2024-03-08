Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Voters went to the polls today to decide on two seperate changes to the constitution. After a lacklustre campaign, turnout was low in most parts of the country.
- President Michael D Higgins returned to in-person duties a day after being discharged from hospital.
- A probe was sought into conditions faced by four West African fishermen who were working on a boat that ran aground off the Aran Islands last weekend.
- Dee Forbes is “not fit or able” to contribute to hearings at the Oireachtas Media Committee, according to a letter from the former RTÉ Director-General’s solicitor.
- The number of female rape victims in Ireland is almost three times higher than the EU country average, new research by Noteworthy and the European Data Journalism Network found.
- A man who cut his wife’s head off while suffering from a cannabis-induced psychosis, was found not guilty of her murder by reason of insanity at the Central Criminal Court.
- Artists at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize awards criticised the national broadcaster’s omission of a speech by Lankum, which voiced support for Palestinians in Gaza.
- Cillian Murphy found time to pop into another Oscar celebration last night, the Oscar Wilde Awards in California, which celebrates Irish entertainment contributions in the US.
- An increase in road deaths in Ireland since before the pandemic is the worst in the EU, new figures showed.
- A major report into the British Army’s top agent in the North during the Troubles, codenamed Stakeknife, found he “cost more lives than he saved”.
- Bambi Thug released the official music video for their song ‘Doomsday Blue’ – Ireland’s entry to this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.
- Ireland’s competition watchdog carried out a surprise inspection at Ryanair’s Dublin office.
INTERNATIONAL
#GAZA A humanitarian aid airdrop killed five people and injured 10 in northern Gaza.
#MOSCOW The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was monitoring reports of an “imminent” terror attack on Moscow and renewed its warning for Irish people not to travel to Russia.
#USA Joe Biden gave his annual State of the Union address last night. You can read the key takeaways here.
#UK Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced that she will step down at the next UK general election, ending a 27-year career in Parliament.
#JUST A NUMBER Media mogul Rupert Murdoch got engaged for the sixth time.
#IRAN The Iranian government is responsible for “physical violence” that led to the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022 and sparked nationwide protests against the country’s ruling theocracy, a United Nations fact-finding mission said.
PARTING SHOT
International Women’s Day saw celebrations and protests across the world.
From Pakistan to Argentina, Turkey to China, and here in Ireland, people found different ways of marking the occasion.
Here are some photos taken at events around the world.
Argentina
China
Turkey
United Kingdom
Catalonia
Romania
