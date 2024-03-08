Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar votes at Scoil Treasa Naofa on Donore Avenue, Dublin 8. Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

Activists from a socialist-feminist organization perform during a rally to mark International Women's Day, in Karachi, Pakistan. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA A humanitarian aid airdrop killed five people and injured 10 in northern Gaza.

#MOSCOW The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was monitoring reports of an “imminent” terror attack on Moscow and renewed its warning for Irish people not to travel to Russia.

#USA Joe Biden gave his annual State of the Union address last night. You can read the key takeaways here.

#UK Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced that she will step down at the next UK general election, ending a 27-year career in Parliament.

#JUST A NUMBER Media mogul Rupert Murdoch got engaged for the sixth time.

#IRAN The Iranian government is responsible for “physical violence” that led to the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022 and sparked nationwide protests against the country’s ruling theocracy, a United Nations fact-finding mission said.

PARTING SHOT

International Women’s Day saw celebrations and protests across the world.

From Pakistan to Argentina, Turkey to China, and here in Ireland, people found different ways of marking the occasion.

Here are some photos taken at events around the world.

Argentina

Women perform during a march outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

China

Visitors have fun at a scenic spot in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Turkey

Protesters, brandishing banners and chanting slogans, faced obstacles in their attempt to march towards Taksim during the rally held in Beyoglu, Istanbul. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

United Kingdom

Feminist Strike for Liberation in Soho Square to demand an end to genocide, violence, and exploitation of women and to voice support for a free Palestine. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Catalonia

Feminist protestors with torches march behind their banner through Barcelona protesting capitalism. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Romania

A woman holds a banner that reads We Abolish the Traditional Family, a reference to a term widely used by Romanian anti-gay rights groups, in Bucharest, Romania. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo