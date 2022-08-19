Here's what happened today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#TRIAL Alex Ferguson has told a court he never saw Ryan Giggs lose his temper as he gave evidence defending his ex-player.
#FINLAND Prime Minister Sanna Marin said she had taken a drugs test “for her own legal protection” after a video was leaked of her dancing and lip-syncing songs at a private party.
#TWO DEAD Fatalities have been reported after two small airplanes collided above an airport in California on Thursday, officials said, with multiple fatalities reported.
#GANGSTER Three men have been indicted in connection with the 2018 killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger, who was beaten to death in a West Virginia prison, federal prosecutors said Thursday.
Cork artist Jack Hickey has finished a massive mural of legendary musician Rory Gallagher on a wall at Cloyn GAA club.
The mural is based on Gallagher’s song ‘A Million Miles Away’ which was inspired by the cliffs in nearby Ballycotten.
Members of Gallagher’s family still live in the area.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS