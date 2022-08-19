Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 19 August 2022
Here's what happened today: Friday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

By Jamie McCarron Friday 19 Aug 2022, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

CLONBRUDGE Clonliffe Bridge over the Royal Canal Source: Google Maps

  • An infant boy has died after being hit by a vehicle near Ballinagare in Co Roscommon this morning.
  • A 44-year-old man charged with the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran, who was stabbed in the chest in a “vicious attack” on a mobility scooter, has been remanded in custody.
  • Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told The Journal that the country’s current housing situation was a “breach in the social contract”.
  • Gardaí are making inquiries into an incident where a child is alleged to have been thrown from the Wooden Bridge in Clontarf into the water following an argument with an adult male motorist.
  • Data from the Central Statistics Office on the number of Ukrainian arrivals into Ireland found there to be an increase of 3,300 people in the past three weeks. 
  • Garda representative groups have met with Commissioner Drew Harris after rank and file members declared a proposed new roster as “adverse changes” to their conditions of employment.
  • A Co Louth man denied claims he tried to rob a filling station while armed with an imitation firearm and told Gardaí it was a water pistol, a court has heard.
  • Dublin City Council is seeking the views of the public on naming of the bridge over the Royal Canal at Croke Park ‘Bloody Sunday Bridge’. 

INTERNATIONAL

featureimage Finnish PM Sanna Marin Source: PA

#TRIAL Alex Ferguson has told a court he never saw Ryan Giggs lose his temper as he gave evidence defending his ex-player.

#FINLAND Prime Minister Sanna Marin said she had taken a drugs test “for her own legal protection” after a video was leaked of her dancing and lip-syncing songs at a private party.

#TWO DEAD Fatalities have been reported after two small airplanes collided above an airport in California on Thursday, officials said, with multiple fatalities reported. 

#GANGSTER Three men have been indicted in connection with the 2018 killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger, who was beaten to death in a West Virginia prison, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

PARTING SHOT

RG2

Cork artist Jack Hickey has finished a massive mural of legendary musician Rory Gallagher on a wall at Cloyn GAA club.

The mural is based on Gallagher’s song ‘A Million Miles Away’ which was inspired by the cliffs in nearby Ballycotten.

Members of Gallagher’s family still live in the area.

