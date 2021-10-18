#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Monday 18 October 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 18 Oct 2021, 8:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,514 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5577873

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

5610 Sculptures Sculpture Dublin Programme Director Karen Downey with Artist Alan Butler and Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland in Smithfield Dublin to reveal Alan Butler’s ‘Smithfield Utah’. Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

washington-dc-2502-sec-of-state-colin-powell-testifies-before-the-senate-foreign-relations-committee Colin Powell died aged 84 of Covid-19 complications. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UK: The trial of a man charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft which crashed and killed Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala began today.

#USA: One person was killed and another seven injured at a US university shooting early yesterday, just days after another firearm incident at the same school left one dead.

#RIP: Elvis drummer Ronnie Tutt died aged 83.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT 

There’s not much else to say except for this: Ah, here! (Click here if the tweet is not showing below)

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie