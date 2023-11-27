Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, centre, speaks to soldiers as he visits the Gaza Strip Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA A humanitarian pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas will be extended by two days, mediator Qatar said today, as an initial four-day truce in Gaza was set to expire.

#VERMONT An American man was charged with attempted murder in Vermont over the shooting of three men of Palestinian descent, in a crime the US president Joe Biden has reacted with “horror” towards.

#TOBACCO New Zealand’s plans for world-leading anti-smoking laws will be revoked, Christopher Luxon confirmed after being sworn in as prime minister, in a move described as a “huge win for the tobacco industry”.

#VATICAN Pope Francis is receiving antibiotics intravenously to treat a lung inflammation and will scale back some appointments – but he does not have pneumonia or fever, the Vatican said.

PARTING SHOT

Andres Poveda Five year old twins Ben and Louis McPhillips from Mullingar officially turn on the Christmas FM for 2023. Andres Poveda

It’s back (almost).

Christmas FM is returning to the airwaves tomorrow at midday to play Christmas tunes around the clock between now and the big day.

This will be the 16th year Christmas FM has brought festive tunes to the airways.

The station has said it will play both classic songs and newer hits in the lead-up to Christmas Day.

Click here to find out what the main FM radio frequencies for Christmas FM are.