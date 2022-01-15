Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Across the island of Ireland, further vigils were held in memory of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy today, following the murder of the Co Offaly woman.
- Tributes have poured in following the death of veteran RTÉ broadcaster, Jim Fahy, who has died following a short illness.
- 14,555 positive Covid-19 PCR cases have been confirmed today, with 940 people in hospital.
- Gardaí have turned their attention to a new person of interest following the murder of Ashling Murphy.
- The HSE chief has said that a consistent set of Covid-19 trends are giving “great hope”
- Dundalk IT has estimated that the cost of refurbishing the dilapidated ice-rink that it bought in 2014 would cost up to €1 million
- Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in “unexplained circumstances” in Co Donegal.
INTERNATIONAL
#NORTH KOREA: North Korea has said it test-launched ballistic missiles from a train in what was seen as an apparent retaliation against fresh sanctions imposed by the US.
#UK: Lawyers for Prince Andrew have said they want to question his accuser’s husband and her psychologist as part of his civil sex case.
#TONGA: Tongans have fled to higher ground after a massive volcanic eruption – heard in neighbouring countries – triggered tsunami warnings across the South Pacific.
#AUSTRALIA: Australia returned Novak Djokovic to detention today, saying the tennis star’s opposition to vaccination could cause “civil unrest” and trigger a high-profile court showdown.
#US: A late-June sentencing date has been set for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell after her conviction on charges including sex trafficking and conspiracy relating to the recruitment of teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.
PARTING SHOT
Ireland’s €19 million rollover Lotto jackpot has finally been won. The prize was capped in October, after a record number of consecutive draws, making today’s event a “must-be-won” lotto. The last time it was won was in June 2021.
Want to know more about how a “must-be-won” lotto works? If there’s an outright winner, that’s the end of the story — but if not, it gets a little more complicated. We put together an Explainer to break it down, which you can read here.
