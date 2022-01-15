#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 15 January 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Zuzia Whelan Saturday 15 Jan 2022, 9:08 PM
2 hours ago 4,817 Views 0 Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

memorial 067 Flowers outside Leinster House, where a vigil was held for Ashling Murphy yesterday evening. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

2-64739916-390x285 Source: PA

#NORTH KOREA: North Korea has said it test-launched ballistic missiles from a train in what was seen as an apparent retaliation against fresh sanctions imposed by the US.

#UK: Lawyers for Prince Andrew have said they want to question his accuser’s husband and her psychologist as part of his civil sex case.

#TONGA: Tongans have fled to higher ground after a massive volcanic eruption – heard in neighbouring countries – triggered tsunami warnings across the South Pacific.

#AUSTRALIA: Australia returned Novak Djokovic to detention today, saying the tennis star’s opposition to vaccination could cause “civil unrest” and trigger a high-profile court showdown.

#US: A late-June sentencing date has been set for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell after her conviction on charges including sex trafficking and conspiracy relating to the recruitment of teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

PARTING SHOT

90369898-9-390x285 Source: Mark Stedman via Rollingnews.ie

Ireland’s €19 million rollover Lotto jackpot has finally been won. The prize was capped in October, after a record number of consecutive draws, making today’s event a “must-be-won” lotto. The last time it was won was in June 2021. 

Want to know more about how a “must-be-won” lotto works? If there’s an outright winner, that’s the end of the story — but if not, it gets a little more complicated. We put together an Explainer to break it down, which you can read here.

