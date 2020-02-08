Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Leah Farrell

WORLD

A customer wearing mask, buys the tissue papers at a store in Hong Kong. Source: Kin Cheung via PA

#CHINA: The number of cases of the deadly novel coronavirus being reported on a daily basis in China is “stabilising”.

#FRANCE: The president of France’s ice skating federation Didier Gailhaguet resigned today over a damaging sex abuse scandal engulfing his sport.

#THAILAND: A Thai soldier killed at least 20 people in a shopping centre in the Asian country.



PARTING SHOT

The Oscars are on Monday.

It’s another excuse to watch this omnishambles again in all its glory.