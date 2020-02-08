Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- RTÉ broadcaster Keelin Shanley passed away aged 51.
- The nation went to the polls today. An exit poll is due around 10pm tonight.
- A nationwide Status Orange weather warning was issued by Met Éireann as Storm Ciara approaches.
- A man was charged in relation to the murder of a 46-year-old man in Kilkenny two days ago.
- Gardaí appealed for information after shots were fired at a home in Longford on two separate occasions in the last four days.
- A woman dressed in a celery costume was ejected from a Kerry polling station.
- A People Before Profit candidate for Galway West was suspended from the party after claims he ‘smashed phone’.
- The official opening ceremony of Galway 2020 due to take place this evening has been cancelled as a result of the weather warnings in place for Storm Ciara.
WORLD
#CHINA: The number of cases of the deadly novel coronavirus being reported on a daily basis in China is “stabilising”.
#FRANCE: The president of France’s ice skating federation Didier Gailhaguet resigned today over a damaging sex abuse scandal engulfing his sport.
#THAILAND: A Thai soldier killed at least 20 people in a shopping centre in the Asian country.
PARTING SHOT
The Oscars are on Monday.
It’s another excuse to watch this omnishambles again in all its glory.
