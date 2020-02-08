This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
TODAY IS THE Day. After weeks of campaigning and debates, members of the public finally get the chance to vote in General Election 2020.

Polling stations around the country opened at 7am and will remain open until 10pm.

Recent opinion polls have resulted in much speculation about the outcome of today’s vote and who will form the next government.

We’ll keep you updated with all the latest news throughout the day.

Many people will have already made their mind up about who they will be voting for today (or may have already voted) but if you’re still undecided about which candidates to back, or which preferences to give, we’re here to help.

My colleague Orla Dwyer has spent the last few weeks compiling our Candidate Database – it has information on each of the 500-plus candidates running around the country.

data

Each candidate has been asked the following three questions:

  • Why should someone vote for your?
  • What is your number one priority for your constituency?
  • What one thing would you like to do in your first 100 days of the new Dáil if you are elected?

If you fancy listening to a podcast (or several) today, we’ve got you covered.

During the week, TheJournal.ie recorded its first live episode of The Explainer where panellists discussed how Ireland gets the politicians it has.

Host Sinéad O’Carroll was joined by journalist and broadcaster Lise Hand; Gary Murphy, associate professor of politics at DCU; Maynooth University’s election guru Adrian Kavanagh; and TU Dublin professor and pollster Kevin Cunningham.


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

If you want to hear even more, our political correspondent Christina Finn interviewed the leaders of the main parties in The Candidate series.

According to our reader polls in recent days, the vast majority of people who took part plan to vote today – 85.5%.

poll

In previous elections, most readers have not voted all the way down the ballot paper – 57.5%.

ballot paper

There is some debate about whether it’s better to include a preference beside every candidate on a ballot paper, obviously giving the lowest number to your least favourite candidate, or not giving any preference to a person you don’t want elected.

Here’s what two experts with different views - Adrian Kavanagh and Gary Murphy – have to say about the topic

Good morning, it’s Órla Ryan here. Thanks for joining us as we kick off our election liveblog!

We’ll be posting all the latest news here, as well as voting information and some of our coverage throughout the campaign.

First up, here’s everything you need to know before casting your vote.

voting

