Friday 7 February, 2020
Poll: Do you plan to vote in the general election tomorrow?

Polling stations will be open around the country from 7am to 10pm tomorrow.

By Órla Ryan Friday 7 Feb 2020, 9:27 AM
1 hour ago 12,541 Views 84 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4996352
Ballot boxes pictured in a secure warehouse in Dublin yesterday ahead of the general election tomorrow.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Ballot boxes pictured in a secure warehouse in Dublin yesterday ahead of the general election tomorrow.
Ballot boxes pictured in a secure warehouse in Dublin yesterday ahead of the general election tomorrow.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE GENERAL ELECTION has dominated headlines in recent weeks with all the twists and turns of the campaign trail.

People will get the chance to vote tomorrow amid much speculation about the outcome.

Recent opinion polls have shown a surge in support for Sinn Féin, but Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael aren’t too far behind and are running more candidates.

Of course, smaller parties and independents could also play a role in government formation post-election so it’s all to play for.

We want to know: Do you plan to vote in the general election?


Poll Results:

Yes (1423)
No (100)
I can't vote (58)
I'm not sure (31)




