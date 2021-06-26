#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 26 Jun 2021, 7:45 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Guerin Veronica 25th NUJ a Picture shows Mary Curtin ,NUJ Member of Honour as she places flowers at the Veronica Guerin statue in the grounds of Dublin Castle. Source: MAXWELLS DUBLIN

WORLD

george-floyd-officer-trial Protesters carry images of people fatally shot by police, as they march, after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. Source: Julio Cortez via PA

#UK: Anti-lockdown protesters marched through London today, throwing tennis balls at the Houses of Parliament.

#USA: The seafront block of flats which collapsed near Miami had “major structural damage” to a concrete structural slab below its pool deck that needed to be extensively repaired, according to a 2018 engineering report on the building.

#GERMANY: Investigators are looking for a motive behind an attack in the German city of Wuerzburg in which a man armed with a knife killed three people and wounded at least five others.

PARTING SHOT

A man who died 3000 years ago – likely between 1370 to 1010 BC – is the oldest known victim of a shark attack, according to a new study.

researchers have been investigating evidence for violent trauma on the skeletal remains of prehistoric hunter-gatherers at Kyoto University in Japan. 

Screenshot 2021-06-26 6.41.48 PM Source: Kyoto University

