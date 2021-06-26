Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials confirmed 443 new cases of Covid in Ireland.
- Tributes were paid to murdered journalist Veronica Guerin who was shot dead on this day 25 years ago.
- Crowds gathered outside on Kildare Street outside Leinster House to protest the ownership of the relocation of the National Maternity Hospital.
- Gardaí in Galway seized €140k worth of suspected cocaine following a search operation yesterday.
- Jeffrey Donaldson was officially endorsed as the new DUP leader.
- Gardaí renewed their appeal for information on the 10th anniversary of a 20-year-old man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Co Monaghan.
WORLD
#UK: Anti-lockdown protesters marched through London today, throwing tennis balls at the Houses of Parliament.
#USA: The seafront block of flats which collapsed near Miami had “major structural damage” to a concrete structural slab below its pool deck that needed to be extensively repaired, according to a 2018 engineering report on the building.
#GERMANY: Investigators are looking for a motive behind an attack in the German city of Wuerzburg in which a man armed with a knife killed three people and wounded at least five others.
PARTING SHOT
A man who died 3000 years ago – likely between 1370 to 1010 BC – is the oldest known victim of a shark attack, according to a new study.
researchers have been investigating evidence for violent trauma on the skeletal remains of prehistoric hunter-gatherers at Kyoto University in Japan.
