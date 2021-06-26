Tributes paid to Veronica Guerin on 25th anniversary of her murder

Mary Curtin, NUJ Member of Honour, places flowers at the Veronica Guerin statue in the grounds of Dublin Castle.

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has paid tribute to journalist Veronica Guerin who was shot dead 25 years ago today.

Guerin, a crime reporter for the Sunday Independent, was shot dead in her car on the N7.

She had been reporting extensively on an organised crime group run by convicted drug trafficker John Gilligan.

Gilligan denies to this day that he had anything to do with Guerin’s death.

Leading tributes today, Martin described Guerin as a “fearless” reporter and extended his sympathies to Veronica’s family.

He wrote on Twitter: “It is 25 years since Veronica Guerin, my friend and a fearless, pioneering journalist, was killed by the criminal underworld she relentlessly sought to expose.

“My thoughts go to Graham, Cathal, Jimmy, her family, and many friends and colleagues remembering her today.”

Brian Meehan, who was convicted of Veronica’s murder 22 years ago, remains in prison. He failed in securing early release from prison last month.