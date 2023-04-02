Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#RUSSIA A leading military blogger was killed this afternoon in an explosion at a cafe in Russia’s second-largest city of Saint Petersburg, the interior ministry said.
#ESPIONAGE US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged his Russian counterpart to immediately release a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained last week – as well as another imprisoned American, the State Department said.
#TORNADOES Storms that led to possibly dozens of tornadoes have killed at least 26 people in small towns and big cities across the US south and midwest.
#TALIBAN The UK’s Home Secretary has suggested that her government is “in negotiations” regarding three British men who are being held in Taliban custody in Afghanistan.
A man ran the Brighton marathon carrying a washing machine on is back in the aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital today.
More than 10,000 people filled the streets of the city taking part in the 2023 BM10K and Brighton Marathon.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site