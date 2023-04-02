Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Irish Defence Forces Irish Defence Forces

The Defence Forces have stated that commercial ships from Russia which were being monitored after entering Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) have now left.

which were being monitored after entering Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) have now left. The government will mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement with a cultural event in Dublin’s Abbey Theatre this evening.

with a cultural event in Dublin’s Abbey Theatre this evening. Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has defended his party’s decision to suspend Neasa Hourigan after she voted against the government’s motion not to extend the eviction ban.

has defended his party’s decision to suspend Neasa Hourigan after she voted against the government’s motion not to extend the eviction ban. A Dulin man has been held in custody charged with slashing his former partner’s tyres, who Gardaí believe was at “serious risk”.

who Gardaí believe was at “serious risk”. Finance minister Michael McGrath has confirmed that he will bring a memo to Cabinet this week to introduce the new 15% global corporate tax rate for multinational companies in Ireland next January.

for multinational companies in Ireland next January. Two men have been charged in connection with the seizure of €70,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine in Cork.

and crack cocaine in Cork. Minister for Justice Simon Harris and garda representatives have condemned an image shared by Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin which depicted Gardaí edited into a famine-era eviction scene.

shared by Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin which depicted Gardaí edited into a famine-era eviction scene. Environment minister Eamon Ryan has announced that VAT on the supply and installation of solar panels on homes and public buildings is to be abolished.

INTERNATIONAL

AP An explosion tore through a cafe in the Russian city of St Petersburg AP

#RUSSIA A leading military blogger was killed this afternoon in an explosion at a cafe in Russia’s second-largest city of Saint Petersburg, the interior ministry said.

#ESPIONAGE US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged his Russian counterpart to immediately release a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained last week – as well as another imprisoned American, the State Department said.

#TORNADOES Storms that led to possibly dozens of tornadoes have killed at least 26 people in small towns and big cities across the US south and midwest.

#TALIBAN The UK’s Home Secretary has suggested that her government is “in negotiations” regarding three British men who are being held in Taliban custody in Afghanistan.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A man ran the Brighton marathon carrying a washing machine on is back in the aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital today.

More than 10,000 people filled the streets of the city taking part in the 2023 BM10K and Brighton Marathon.