Two men due in court after €70k worth of heroin and crack cocaine seized in Cork

TWO MEN HAVE been charged in connection with the seizure of €70,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine in Cork.

Shortly before 6.30pm on Friday, gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit in Anglesea Street stopped a vehicle on Redemption Road in Cork city as part of an ongoing operation to disrupt and prevent the sale and supply of drugs in the city.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and approximately €63,000 of suspected heroin and €8,000 of suspected crack cocaine was seized by gardaí.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested following the search. They have since been charged.

Both are expected to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court this morning at 10.15am.

