Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

IRELAND
- A man who was filmed racially abusing and assaulting a taxi driver has handed himself in to gardaí.
- Storm Hannah came and went but we’re in for more wet and miserable weather.
- Driving testers have been accused of being “condescending” “inappropriate” and “rude” in a number of complaints made to the Road Safety Authority (RSA).
- Peter Casey was challenged on an interview he gave to a newspaper in which he made comments about “freeloaders” coming to Ireland.
- Gardaí are investigating three petrol bomb incidents in Drogheda overnight.
- It emerged that house prices close to Dart stations and Luas stops have risen again by an average of 4% in the first quarter of 2019 to an average of €512,000.
- A murder investigation was launched after a man was stabbed to death in Belfast.
WORLD
#MARVEL: Avengers: Endgame shattered the record for biggest opening weekend with an estimated $350 million in ticket sales domestically and $1.2 billion globally.
#UK: British police are investigating after a photograph believed to be of late footballer Emiliano Sala’s body appeared online.
#CHILE: Scientists in Chile say they have found a footprint dating from at least 15,600 years ago, making it the earliest such sign of man’s presence in the Americas.
PARTING SHOT
So, Mexico is worried about its drinking culture and is taking steps to remedy the situation – fair play to them.
But they way they’re going about it is a tad strange.
A local Mexican lawmaker proposed a measure limiting the sale of cold beer to curb alcohol consumption.
“If the beer isn’t refrigerated, you will be forced to bring it home, put it in the fridge and drink it at home,” explained Maria de Lourdes Paz, a member of Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s left-leaning Morena party.
Fair enough.
