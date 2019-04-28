Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Sri Lankan police officers secure the area of exploded St. Anthony's Church on Easter Sunday attacks in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Source: Eranga Jayawardena via PA

#MARVEL: Avengers: Endgame shattered the record for biggest opening weekend with an estimated $350 million in ticket sales domestically and $1.2 billion globally.

#UK: British police are investigating after a photograph believed to be of late footballer Emiliano Sala’s body appeared online.

#CHILE: Scientists in Chile say they have found a footprint dating from at least 15,600 years ago, making it the earliest such sign of man’s presence in the Americas.

PARTING SHOT

So, Mexico is worried about its drinking culture and is taking steps to remedy the situation – fair play to them.

But they way they’re going about it is a tad strange.

A local Mexican lawmaker proposed a measure limiting the sale of cold beer to curb alcohol consumption.

“If the beer isn’t refrigerated, you will be forced to bring it home, put it in the fridge and drink it at home,” explained Maria de Lourdes Paz, a member of Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s left-leaning Morena party.

Fair enough.

Source: Shutterstock/sociologas