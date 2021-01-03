Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Temperatures are expected to stay around freezing for the week ahead. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Jenni Kerr (21) ice skates on a frozen pond in Queen's Park in Glasgow. Source: PA

#UK: Boris Johnson said another Scottish independence referendum should not take place for a generation.



#US: The death toll in the US from Covid-19 has surpassed 350,000.

#SPAIN: British people living in Spain had difficulty boarding flights over confusion with their post-Brexit documents.

PARTING SHOT

January is tough enough as it is. Here is a video of a bunch of dogs having fun. Click here if it is not playing below.