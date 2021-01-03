Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials confirmed an additional 4,962 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- A man in his 20s died following an assault in Kildare.
- Micheál Martin made clear he has no plans to retire after his stint as Taoiseach and has vowed to lead Fianna Fáil into the next election.
- Leo Varadkar said further Covid restrictions have not yet been ruled out as the nation’s hospitals are being put under “extreme pressure”.
- It emerged a drug dealer based in the midlands is suspected of being behind a dognapping ring responsible for the theft of dozens of pets from their homes over the course of the pandemic.
- The Labour Party called on Nphet to carry out a public health risk assessment on reopening schools.
- Atheist Ireland defended RTÉ’s “blasphemous” broadcast of a comedy sketch which depicted God being arrested for rape.
INTERNATIONAL
#UK: Boris Johnson said another Scottish independence referendum should not take place for a generation.
#US: The death toll in the US from Covid-19 has surpassed 350,000.
#SPAIN: British people living in Spain had difficulty boarding flights over confusion with their post-Brexit documents.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
January is tough enough as it is. Here is a video of a bunch of dogs having fun. Click here if it is not playing below.
COMMENTS (5)