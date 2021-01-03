Covid-19: Hospitalisations continue to rise

THERE ARE NOW 673 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with an extra 75 people being admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest level of Covid-19 hospital admissions recorded in Ireland, with the number of patients in hospital up from a figure of 619 at 8pm last night.

As of 7.30pm yesterday, there were 56 patients being treated in ICU, of which 30 were on ventilators. There has been one patient discharged in the same period.

There were also a further seven suspected Covid-19 cases in ICUs.

In the last seven days, more than 118,000 tests have been completed with a positivity rate of 17.6%, which has increased in recent days.

All data is available on the Covid-19 Data Hub, with figures correct as of 8am this morning.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has been rising in recent weeks, with the number of coronavirus cases in ICUs more than doubling in two weeks.

Yesterday, public health officials confirmed that there were 3,394 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that it is really important that vulnerable and older people do not leave their homes unless absolutely essential, as cases and hospitalisation numbers rise.

Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate is now at 381.6 per 100,000 people.

A brief update on our vaccination programme. The first vaccines were administered this week and marks a hugely important milestone. It has brought much-needed hope. We started with healthcare workers in our hospitals and are now moving into nursing homes. pic.twitter.com/ItHfgiDD0i — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) January 2, 2021

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that the number of vaccinations will be reported with the number of coronavirus cases published daily by his department.

Donnelly said that all nursing some residents and staff should get the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the month.

“By the end of January, we plan to have vaccinated residents and all those working in our 580 nursing homes (70,000) with the first dose,” Donnelly said.