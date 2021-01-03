#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Sunday 3 January 2021
Advertisement

Covid-19: Hospitalisations continue to rise

Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate is now at 381.6 per 100,000 people.

By Adam Daly Sunday 3 Jan 2021, 11:55 AM
49 minutes ago 16,130 Views 38 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5315005

THERE ARE NOW 673 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with an extra 75 people being admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest level of Covid-19 hospital admissions recorded in Ireland, with the number of patients in hospital up from a figure of 619 at 8pm last night.

As of 7.30pm yesterday, there were 56 patients being treated in ICU, of which 30 were on ventilators. There has been one patient discharged in the same period.

There were also a further seven suspected Covid-19 cases in ICUs.

In the last seven days, more than 118,000 tests have been completed with a positivity rate of 17.6%, which has increased in recent days. 

All data is available on the Covid-19 Data Hub, with figures correct as of 8am this morning.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has been rising in recent weeks, with the number of coronavirus cases in ICUs more than doubling in two weeks.

Snag_110d96d Hospital discharges (24hrs)

Yesterday, public health officials confirmed that there were 3,394 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that it is really important that vulnerable and older people do not leave their homes unless absolutely essential, as cases and hospitalisation numbers rise.  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate is now at 381.6 per 100,000 people.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that the number of vaccinations will be reported with the number of coronavirus cases published daily by his department.

Donnelly said that all nursing some residents and staff should get the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the month. 

“By the end of January, we plan to have vaccinated residents and all those working in our 580 nursing homes (70,000) with the first dose,” Donnelly said. 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie