Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Martin speaking to reporters yesterday.

Downturns in parts of Europe could turn into “deeper recessions” across the continent as energy disruptions threaten economic pain, while a cost-of-living crisis risks stoking social tensions, the IMF said today.

A fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a van took place this morning on the N10 at Templemartin between the Hebron Road Roundabout and the M9 Motorway in Co Kilkenny.

The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko has criticised the government’s failure to provide accommodation to incoming refugees, saying it was “unacceptable”.

Micheál Martin has called on the DUP to "honour" the mandate of the people of Northern Ireland by contributing to the restoration of the Stormont institutions as the election deadline looms.

A Status Yellow weather warning was issued by Met Éireann for this morning, as heavy showers and thunderstorms were expected.

INTERNATIONAL

A Somalian soldier on patrol Source: AP

#BORIS Boris Johnson dropped out of the race to become next Tory leader and PM.

#SALMAN RUSHDIE The author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack by a man who rushed the stage at a literary event in August, according to his agent.

#SOMALIA At least four people have been killed in an attack on a hotel claimed by Al-Shabaab Islamists, police and a witness said today.

#UKRAINE Russia’s miltary leadership has withdrawn its officers in the Russian-annexed city of Kherson across the Dnieper River in anticipation of an advance by Ukrainian troops, a think tank has said.

PARTING SHOT

A truck parked at Friday's campaign event Source: TheJournal

Rónán Duffy reported for The Journal from Easton, Pennsylvania, the venue for one of the latest stops in Doug Mastriano’s bid to become the Republican governor of the Keystone State.

We’ll have more of Rónán’s reporting from the Midterm Election campaign trail on the site in the coming days.