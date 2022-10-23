Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#BORIS Boris Johnson dropped out of the race to become next Tory leader and PM.
#SALMAN RUSHDIE The author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack by a man who rushed the stage at a literary event in August, according to his agent.
#SOMALIA At least four people have been killed in an attack on a hotel claimed by Al-Shabaab Islamists, police and a witness said today.
#UKRAINE Russia’s miltary leadership has withdrawn its officers in the Russian-annexed city of Kherson across the Dnieper River in anticipation of an advance by Ukrainian troops, a think tank has said.
Rónán Duffy reported for The Journal from Easton, Pennsylvania, the venue for one of the latest stops in Doug Mastriano’s bid to become the Republican governor of the Keystone State.
We’ll have more of Rónán’s reporting from the Midterm Election campaign trail on the site in the coming days.
