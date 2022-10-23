Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 23 October 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

1 hour ago 1,787 Views 0 Comments

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

featureimage Martin speaking to reporters yesterday.

  • Downturns in parts of Europe could turn into “deeper recessions” across the continent as energy disruptions threaten economic pain, while a cost-of-living crisis risks stoking social tensions, the IMF said today.
  • A fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a van took place this morning on the N10 at Templemartin between the Hebron Road Roundabout and the M9 Motorway in Co Kilkenny.
  • The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko has criticised the government’s failure to provide accommodation to incoming refugees, saying it was “unacceptable”.
  • Micheál Martin has called on the DUP to “honour” the mandate of the people of Northern Ireland by contributing to the restoration of the Stormont institutions as the election deadline looms.
  • A Status Yellow weather warning was issued by Met Éireann for this morning, as heavy showers and thunderstorms were expected.

INTERNATIONAL

SOMALIA A Somalian soldier on patrol Source: AP

#BORIS Boris Johnson dropped out of the race to become next Tory leader and PM.

#SALMAN RUSHDIE The author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack by a man who rushed the stage at a literary event in August, according to his agent.

#SOMALIA At least four people have been killed in an attack on a hotel claimed by Al-Shabaab Islamists, police and a witness said today.

#UKRAINE Russia’s miltary leadership has withdrawn its officers in the Russian-annexed city of Kherson across the Dnieper River in anticipation of an advance by Ukrainian troops, a think tank has said.

PARTING SHOT

maga A truck parked at Friday's campaign event Source: TheJournal

Rónán Duffy reported for The Journal from Easton, Pennsylvania, the venue for one of the latest stops in Doug Mastriano’s bid to become the Republican governor of the Keystone State. 

We’ll have more of Rónán’s reporting from the Midterm Election campaign trail on the site in the coming days. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie