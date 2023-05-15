Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#UKRAINE The UK will provide Ukraine with air defence missiles and attack drones, Downing Street has announced, as Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Rishi Sunak at Chequers in England.
#CYCLONE MOCHA The death toll from Cyclone Mocha which barrelled through the Bay of Bengal has risen as contact was slowly restored to western Myanmar, with 29 people reported dead.
#TURKIYE The Turkish presidential election appears to be heading to a second-round run-off, with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled his country with a firm grip for 20 years, falling short of the votes needed for an outright win.
Siobhán McSweeney was among the Irish victors from the Bafta TV awards last night with two wins each for Derry Girls and Bad Sisters.
Derry Girls came away from the ceremony with accolades that saw creator Lisa McGee collect the award for Best Scripted comedy and actress Siobhan McSweeney winning Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for her role as Sister Michael.
Bad Sisters also took home two awards – one for Best Drama Series and another for actress Anne-Marie Duff for her performance in the show.
