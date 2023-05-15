Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sasko Lazarov The site of the fire on Sandwith Street, where refugees were living in tents. Sasko Lazarov

The Taoiseach said he does not believe there are enough gardaí available on the streets of Dublin to effectively combat violent attacks on refugees .

. A man who sexually abused and raped two of his sisters, his niece and later his own two daughters in horrific offending spanning four decades has been jailed for life .

. The Tánaister Micheál Martin said he thinks it’s “possible” that Ireland can build 40,000 homes per year.

per year. A jury has begun deliberations in the trial of a “psychic medium” accused of deceiving two siblings of €10,200 by telling them their deceased father told them to give her the money .

. Derry GAA said they have no record of receiving any email in respect of the allegations against senior football manager Rory Gallagher.

Rory Gallagher. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said comments made by his partner Matt Barrett to a group of 350 private followers on his Instagram account relating to the coronation of King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla, were disrespectful to the Royal family .

. A female pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Co Roscommon this morning.

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo People leave flowers for the victims killed in the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school in Serbia. The death toll has reached 10 today. Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE The UK will provide Ukraine with air defence missiles and attack drones, Downing Street has announced, as Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Rishi Sunak at Chequers in England.

#CYCLONE MOCHA The death toll from Cyclone Mocha which barrelled through the Bay of Bengal has risen as contact was slowly restored to western Myanmar, with 29 people reported dead.

#TURKIYE The Turkish presidential election appears to be heading to a second-round run-off, with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled his country with a firm grip for 20 years, falling short of the votes needed for an outright win.

PARTING SHOT

BAFTAS / YouTube Derry Girls actor Siobhán McSweeney BAFTAS / YouTube / YouTube

Siobhán McSweeney was among the Irish victors from the Bafta TV awards last night with two wins each for Derry Girls and Bad Sisters.

Derry Girls came away from the ceremony with accolades that saw creator Lisa McGee collect the award for Best Scripted comedy and actress Siobhan McSweeney winning Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for her role as Sister Michael.

Bad Sisters also took home two awards – one for Best Drama Series and another for actress Anne-Marie Duff for her performance in the show.