IRELAND

Intel is reportedly planning to cut over 20% of its workforce as part of a major restructuring - but the government here has criticised speculation over whether the company's Leixlip plant will be impacted. RollingNews.ie - file photo RollingNews.ie - file photo

INTERNATIONAL

Devotees touch a portrait of Pope Francis during a mass for the late Pope Francis in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#POPE FRANCIS: Tens of thousands paid their respects to Pope Francis ahead of his funeral on Saturday.

#UKRAINE TALKS: Donald Trump blasted Zelenskyy for refusing to formally cede Crimea to Russia as part of peace talks in the war.

#WAR IN GAZA: Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas urged Hamas to free all hostages, saying their captivity provided Israel with “excuses” to attack Gaza, as rescuers recovered charred bodies from an Israeli strike.

#EXPLAINER: Why has the slaughter of 26 people in Kashmir ramped up tensions between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan?.

PARTING SHOT

Shakespeare’s four folios are being auctioned in London. Sotheby’s / PA Sotheby’s / PA / PA

To bid or not to bid is the question, at least for the monied among us.

That’s because a historic early collection of William Shakespeare’s plays from more than 300 years ago are set to go up for auction in the UK — and they’re expected to be sold for between £3.5 million and £4.5 million (so between €4-5.2 million in our money).

The first folio, which contains 36 of Shakespeare’s plays, is said to be “the most significant publication in the history of English literature”, and without it up to half of the writer’s plays would have been lost, including Macbeth, Twelfth Night and Julius Caesar.

The first book’s initial print run is thought to have been around 750 copies, which prompted the release of the subsequent volumes to keep up with demand, with the books published between 1623 and 1685.

The compilation of Shakespeare’s plays are due to go on sale at Sotheby’s in London on 23 May, a month from today, which is the anniversary of Shakespeare’s birthday of 23 April.