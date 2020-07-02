Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Toago (13), Luena (5) with their mom Liseth Custodio going back home to Portugal in a near empty Dublin Airport this morning Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews

WORLD

A diver cleaning the inside window of the seal tank at Tynemouth Aquarium in North Shields, as it prepares to open on Saturday. Source: PA

#FBI PROBE: British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused of playing a “critical role” in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls.

#COVID RISING: The United States and South Africa have reported record daily coronavirus cases, with US figures surpassing 50,000 a day for the first time.

#MASK ON: US President Trump appears to have shifted his stance on wearing a face covering in public, saying in an interview that he is “all for masks”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Plans have been announced to pedestrianise streets in Dublin city centre between 11am and 7pm on four consecutive weekends beginning 25 July.

The streets included are Anne St South, Duke St, South William St, Drury St and Dame Court. As part of the plan, all car parks in the area will remain accessible and won’t be blocked off by the pedestrianised streets.