Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

SIPTU Demonstrators at Connolly Hall in Cork City SIPTU

Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of Cork city calling for immediate action from the Government to address the housing crisis.

A second man has been arrested in the investigation into the disappearance of a young woman in Northern Ireland.

in Northern Ireland. Detectives in west Belfast are appealing for information and witnesses following an assault and theft yesterday evening when a man came to the aid of a person pretending to be injured on the side of a road.

are appealing for information and witnesses following an assault and theft yesterday evening when a man came to the aid of a person pretending to be injured on the side of a road. Cork GAA great Teddy McCarthy has been laid to rest today following mass at St Joseph’s church in Glanmire, Co Cork.

today following mass at St Joseph’s church in Glanmire, Co Cork. Very warm weather is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers or thunderstorms expected, Met Éireann has said.

has said. A former senior officer in An Garda Síochana has been arrested by detectives investigating alleged sexual offences.

INTERNATIONAL

AP A member of the British military fainting due to the heat during a military parade in London. AP

#TRUMP Donald Trump will speak to friendly Republican audiences in Georgia and North Carolina today as he seeks to rally supporters to his defence after being indicted on 37 felony charges.

#POPE Pope Francis is recovering well from a hernia operation but will not appear in public for Sunday’s Angelus prayer, his doctor said today.

#UKRAINE Volodymyr Zelenskyy said today that counteroffensive action was underway against Russian forces, while declining to give any details.

#UNABOMBER Ted Kaczynski, more commonly known by the alias ‘the Unabomber’, died today in a US federal prison at the age of 81.

#BORIS Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has divided opinion in the UK’s newspapers this morning after his sudden resignation as an MP.

PARTING SHOT

Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Fans make their way to the Harry Styles concert in Slane. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Over 80,000 people have made their way to Slane Castle for a sold-out Harry Styles concert.

Fans will have to walk around 30 minutes from local car parks to the Meath gig, Slane’s first major concert since the pandemic.

The venue’s management shared a photo last night of the castle lit up in purple lights in anticipation of the big event.