Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#TRUMP Donald Trump will speak to friendly Republican audiences in Georgia and North Carolina today as he seeks to rally supporters to his defence after being indicted on 37 felony charges.
#POPE Pope Francis is recovering well from a hernia operation but will not appear in public for Sunday’s Angelus prayer, his doctor said today.
#UKRAINE Volodymyr Zelenskyy said today that counteroffensive action was underway against Russian forces, while declining to give any details.
#UNABOMBER Ted Kaczynski, more commonly known by the alias ‘the Unabomber’, died today in a US federal prison at the age of 81.
#BORIS Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has divided opinion in the UK’s newspapers this morning after his sudden resignation as an MP.
Over 80,000 people have made their way to Slane Castle for a sold-out Harry Styles concert.
Fans will have to walk around 30 minutes from local car parks to the Meath gig, Slane’s first major concert since the pandemic.
One more sleep 💜#SlaneRocks #SomeMemoriesAreLouderThanOthers #HarryStyles #hslotslane #harrystylesloveontour2023 pic.twitter.com/cwoOc76fNs— Slane Castle (@SlaneCastle) June 9, 2023
The venue’s management shared a photo last night of the castle lit up in purple lights in anticipation of the big event.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site