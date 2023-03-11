Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#FRANCE Nationwide rallies and marches today were the second round of protests in four days against President Macron’s pension reform proposals.
#DOLMIO DAY Aldi stores in the UK will remove all customer limits on buying fresh produce as supply issues which led to widespread shortages begin to ease.
#UKRAINE Russian forces have made progress in the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut but their attack will be hard to sustain without further harsh losses, according to UK military officials.
#MEDITERRANEAN Over 1,000 people were brought to safety at two Italian ports today after the overcrowded migrant boats they were on encountered problems in the Mediterranean, news reports said.
Reigning Six Nations champions France inflicted England’s heaviest home defeat of all time with a crushing 53-10 win at Twickenham today.
An utterly dominant France ended their 18-year wait for a Six Nations success at Twickenham by running in seven tries.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site