NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The recently unveiled Portal off O'Connell Street, which provided a live link between Dublin and New York City, has been temporarily shut down after anti-social behaviour. Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

#SLOVAKIA Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times in an assassination attempt.

#PALESTINE ISraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted there was no “humanitarian catastrophe” in Rafah as he announced nearly 500,000 people had been evacuated from the south Gaza city amid intense fighting.

#FUGITIVE Interpol issued a red notice at the request of France for the arrest of the convict who escaped in an attack on a prison van that killed two guards yesterday.

#UKRAINE: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cancelled planned trips abroad as Russian forces pushed deeper into the Kharkiv region.

#USA Joe Biden and Donald Trump scheduled dates for two presidential debates in June and September that will not feature third-party candidates.

#GEORGIA The EU’s foreign affairs commissioner issued a strong warning to Georgia that it must withdraw its controversial “foreign influence” law or face a tougher path towards becoming an EU member state.

PARTING SHOT

Slovakian PM Robert Fico Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

ROBERT FICO, THE Prime Minister of Slovakia was rushed to hospital after he was shot multiple times this afternoon.

Fico was shot in the town of Handlova, some 150 kilometres north east of the capital Bratislava. He was rushed to hospital in a life-threatening condition. The Slovakian government has called the shooting an “assassination attempt”.

Fico is a longstanding Slovakian politician and has served four terms in power, first leading the country from 2006 to 2010 as head of his Direction – Social Democracy (SMER) party.

To find out more about the controversial Prime Minister, read our explainer article here.