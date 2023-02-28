Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#BREXIT Rishi Sunak has told Tory MPs to give the DUP the “time and space” to consider his Brexit deal as they were warned it is the best offer they will get.
#UKRAINE The country said its troops were under mounting pressure in the battered frontline city of Bakhmut in the industrial east, a key prize for the Kremlin after months of brutal combat.
#DEATH TOLL The devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria killed more than 50,000 people.
#GHISLAINE Maxwell is set to lodge an appeal against her sex-trafficking conviction – claiming victims had “faded, distorted and motivated memories”.
#ISIS Taliban forces have killed a top Islamic State commander who allegedly planned attacks against diplomatic missions in Afghanistan’s capital, a government official said
The family of sparkling perry Babycham’s inventor have regained ownership of the drink and plan to relaunch the drink 70 years after it first hit markets.
Originally known as ‘baby champ’, the drink was created by Francis Showering in Somerset, England before being launched in 1953.
It became the first alcoholic drink advertised on British television and went on to become massively popular in the 60s and 70s.
The slogan “I’d love a babycham!” was a common feature of the brand’s adverts which were primarily aimed at women and seeked to promote a more ‘ladylike’ choice of alcohol.
The Showerings are now reportedly planning a revamp of both Babycham glasses and bottles.
